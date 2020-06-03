Amenities
LIVE THE SF LIFE STUNNING TWO LEVEL FURNISHED CONDO 3BR/3BA PRIME DOGPATCH LOCATION - 2546 3rd Street #1 2 Level Condo 3BR/3BA w/parking $5,650
YOU WILL LOVE LIVING IN THIS FURNISHED HOME IN THE HEART OF THE HIP HAPPENING DOGPATCH NEIGHBORHOOD
SPACIOUS 2 LEVEL CONDO WITH FULLY EQUIPPED GOURMET
KITCHEN / BONUS MEDIA ROOM WITH MOVIE PROJECTOR AND
HUGE PRIVATE PATIO/YARD PERFECT FOR SHELTER IN PLACE
FIRST LEVEL
GOURMET KITCHEN
*kitchen opens to the living / dining area
*Stainless Steel Appliances including Gas Range / Oven
Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave
*Caesarstone countertops with breakfast bar/Counter
*Dark Wood Cabinets / Generous Cabinet Space
*Stone Flooring / Recessed Lighting
*Pantry / closet
OPEN LIVING ROOM / DINING AREA
*1080p Mitsubishi projector with Apple TV
32 inch Samsung TV with Apple TV
*large open space with stone Gas Fireplace
*Bassett Leather automatic reclining couches
*Hardwood Flooring / Recessed Lighting
*Dining Table with 6 Chairs
*Opens to Large Private Patio
*Large Closet off Dining Area
FULL BATH
*Tile Floor / Tiled Shower
*Vanity w/ Caesarstone Counter / Large Mirror
*Washer & Dryer in Closet in Bathroom
HUGE PRIVATE PATIO
*Sundrenched Space Ideal for Bar-B-Que and hanging Out
*Private with stone walls and stone floor
UPPER LEVEL
FAMILY ROOM / MEDIA ROOM
*Large open Family Room/ Media Room
with Movie Projector, Hardwood Flooring
*LARGE HOME OFFICE
*Two Computer Monitors, large Whiteboard
*Hardwood Flooring / Double Door Closet
MASTER BEDROOM SUITE
*Large Carpeted Bedroom with Easter King Bed
*46" Flat Screen TV with Apple TV
*Private Bath with Separate Tiled Shower and Tub
*Separate Area with Large Caesarstone Vanity / Large Mirror
*Generous Sized Walk-In Closet
SECOND AND THIRD BEDROOMS
*One with carpeting / Double Door Closet
*Other has Hardwood Floor / Double Closet
Queen Size bed, Twin Sofa Bed and 20" Flat Screen TV
TWO HALL CLOSETS
ONE CAR GARAGE PARKING
PRIME DOGPATCH LOCATION
*In the Heart of Dogpatch on third street
*Easy Walk to Cal-Trans 22nd Street Station
*Easy Access to 101 South
*Third Street Rail, fast Access to Soma / Downtown SF
*Walk to Dogpatch Shops / Restaurants Bars including
Just For You cafe, Piccino, Sea Star and Many Others
*Minimum One Year Lease, Security Deposit 1.5 times Rent,
*Application Fee $40 per Adult, Renters Insurance Required
*Water & Garbage Included
*Move In / Move Out Fees $300 / Paid by tenant to the HOA
Michelle McCullough, Broker
Director of Leasing, Vesta Asset Management, Inc.
www.vesta-assetmanagement.com
michelle@vesta-assetmanagement.com
Member SFAA, CAR, NAR, SFAR
BRE #0172367
(RLNE3874203)