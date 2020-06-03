All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

2546 3rd Street

2546 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

2546 3rd Street, San Francisco, CA 94107
Dogpatch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
LIVE THE SF LIFE STUNNING TWO LEVEL FURNISHED CONDO 3BR/3BA PRIME DOGPATCH LOCATION - 2546 3rd Street #1 2 Level Condo 3BR/3BA w/parking $5,650

YOU WILL LOVE LIVING IN THIS FURNISHED HOME IN THE HEART OF THE HIP HAPPENING DOGPATCH NEIGHBORHOOD
SPACIOUS 2 LEVEL CONDO WITH FULLY EQUIPPED GOURMET
KITCHEN / BONUS MEDIA ROOM WITH MOVIE PROJECTOR AND
HUGE PRIVATE PATIO/YARD PERFECT FOR SHELTER IN PLACE

FIRST LEVEL
GOURMET KITCHEN
*kitchen opens to the living / dining area
*Stainless Steel Appliances including Gas Range / Oven
Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave
*Caesarstone countertops with breakfast bar/Counter
*Dark Wood Cabinets / Generous Cabinet Space
*Stone Flooring / Recessed Lighting
*Pantry / closet

OPEN LIVING ROOM / DINING AREA
*1080p Mitsubishi projector with Apple TV
32 inch Samsung TV with Apple TV
*large open space with stone Gas Fireplace
*Bassett Leather automatic reclining couches
*Hardwood Flooring / Recessed Lighting
*Dining Table with 6 Chairs
*Opens to Large Private Patio
*Large Closet off Dining Area

FULL BATH
*Tile Floor / Tiled Shower
*Vanity w/ Caesarstone Counter / Large Mirror
*Washer & Dryer in Closet in Bathroom
HUGE PRIVATE PATIO
*Sundrenched Space Ideal for Bar-B-Que and hanging Out
*Private with stone walls and stone floor

UPPER LEVEL
FAMILY ROOM / MEDIA ROOM
*Large open Family Room/ Media Room
with Movie Projector, Hardwood Flooring
*LARGE HOME OFFICE
*Two Computer Monitors, large Whiteboard
*Hardwood Flooring / Double Door Closet
MASTER BEDROOM SUITE
*Large Carpeted Bedroom with Easter King Bed
*46" Flat Screen TV with Apple TV
*Private Bath with Separate Tiled Shower and Tub
*Separate Area with Large Caesarstone Vanity / Large Mirror
*Generous Sized Walk-In Closet
SECOND AND THIRD BEDROOMS
*One with carpeting / Double Door Closet
*Other has Hardwood Floor / Double Closet
Queen Size bed, Twin Sofa Bed and 20" Flat Screen TV
TWO HALL CLOSETS
ONE CAR GARAGE PARKING

PRIME DOGPATCH LOCATION
*In the Heart of Dogpatch on third street
*Easy Walk to Cal-Trans 22nd Street Station
*Easy Access to 101 South
*Third Street Rail, fast Access to Soma / Downtown SF
*Walk to Dogpatch Shops / Restaurants Bars including
Just For You cafe, Piccino, Sea Star and Many Others

*Minimum One Year Lease, Security Deposit 1.5 times Rent,
*Application Fee $40 per Adult, Renters Insurance Required
*Water & Garbage Included
*Move In / Move Out Fees $300 / Paid by tenant to the HOA

Michelle McCullough, Broker
Director of Leasing, Vesta Asset Management, Inc.
www.vesta-assetmanagement.com
michelle@vesta-assetmanagement.com
Member SFAA, CAR, NAR, SFAR
BRE #0172367

(RLNE3874203)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2546 3rd Street have any available units?
2546 3rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2546 3rd Street have?
Some of 2546 3rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2546 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
2546 3rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2546 3rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 2546 3rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 2546 3rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 2546 3rd Street does offer parking.
Does 2546 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2546 3rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2546 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 2546 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 2546 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 2546 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2546 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2546 3rd Street has units with dishwashers.
