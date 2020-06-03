Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

LIVE THE SF LIFE STUNNING TWO LEVEL FURNISHED CONDO 3BR/3BA PRIME DOGPATCH LOCATION - 2546 3rd Street #1 2 Level Condo 3BR/3BA w/parking $5,650



YOU WILL LOVE LIVING IN THIS FURNISHED HOME IN THE HEART OF THE HIP HAPPENING DOGPATCH NEIGHBORHOOD

SPACIOUS 2 LEVEL CONDO WITH FULLY EQUIPPED GOURMET

KITCHEN / BONUS MEDIA ROOM WITH MOVIE PROJECTOR AND

HUGE PRIVATE PATIO/YARD PERFECT FOR SHELTER IN PLACE



FIRST LEVEL

GOURMET KITCHEN

*kitchen opens to the living / dining area

*Stainless Steel Appliances including Gas Range / Oven

Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave

*Caesarstone countertops with breakfast bar/Counter

*Dark Wood Cabinets / Generous Cabinet Space

*Stone Flooring / Recessed Lighting

*Pantry / closet



OPEN LIVING ROOM / DINING AREA

*1080p Mitsubishi projector with Apple TV

32 inch Samsung TV with Apple TV

*large open space with stone Gas Fireplace

*Bassett Leather automatic reclining couches

*Hardwood Flooring / Recessed Lighting

*Dining Table with 6 Chairs

*Opens to Large Private Patio

*Large Closet off Dining Area



FULL BATH

*Tile Floor / Tiled Shower

*Vanity w/ Caesarstone Counter / Large Mirror

*Washer & Dryer in Closet in Bathroom

HUGE PRIVATE PATIO

*Sundrenched Space Ideal for Bar-B-Que and hanging Out

*Private with stone walls and stone floor



UPPER LEVEL

FAMILY ROOM / MEDIA ROOM

*Large open Family Room/ Media Room

with Movie Projector, Hardwood Flooring

*LARGE HOME OFFICE

*Two Computer Monitors, large Whiteboard

*Hardwood Flooring / Double Door Closet

MASTER BEDROOM SUITE

*Large Carpeted Bedroom with Easter King Bed

*46" Flat Screen TV with Apple TV

*Private Bath with Separate Tiled Shower and Tub

*Separate Area with Large Caesarstone Vanity / Large Mirror

*Generous Sized Walk-In Closet

SECOND AND THIRD BEDROOMS

*One with carpeting / Double Door Closet

*Other has Hardwood Floor / Double Closet

Queen Size bed, Twin Sofa Bed and 20" Flat Screen TV

TWO HALL CLOSETS

ONE CAR GARAGE PARKING



PRIME DOGPATCH LOCATION

*In the Heart of Dogpatch on third street

*Easy Walk to Cal-Trans 22nd Street Station

*Easy Access to 101 South

*Third Street Rail, fast Access to Soma / Downtown SF

*Walk to Dogpatch Shops / Restaurants Bars including

Just For You cafe, Piccino, Sea Star and Many Others



*Minimum One Year Lease, Security Deposit 1.5 times Rent,

*Application Fee $40 per Adult, Renters Insurance Required

*Water & Garbage Included

*Move In / Move Out Fees $300 / Paid by tenant to the HOA



Michelle McCullough, Broker

Director of Leasing, Vesta Asset Management, Inc.

www.vesta-assetmanagement.com

michelle@vesta-assetmanagement.com

Member SFAA, CAR, NAR, SFAR

BRE #0172367



(RLNE3874203)