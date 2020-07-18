2501 Lincoln Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar

Upstairs 3 BR Upper Sunset Flat w/ Like New partial Carpet Flr, Appliances, Chandeliers, and more!! - Upstairs 3 BR Upper Sunset Flat w/Newer partial Carpet Flr, Appliances, Chandeliers, and more!!



Like new carpet flooring and newer paint throughout. Bright and spacious living room with recessive chandelier and ornamental fireplace. Double-sink kitchen with new light fixture, fully equipped with gas stove/oven, two-door refrigerator, dishwasher, and garbage disposal and a spacious breakfast nook with picnic table next to the kitchen area. Separate spacious dining room.



Three vintage spacious bedrooms with spacious closet space. Extra closet in hallway. Spacious living room with decorative fireplace and could be used as 4th bedroom. Formal dining room. Bathroom has new water closet and like nice light fixtures.

Like new stack up washer & dryer in unit. No garage, but easy street parking on Lincoln Way and 26th Ave.



Easy access to Great Highway and 19th Ave to Golden Gate Bridge and Freeway 280. Easy public transportation - SF Muni 29 line on Lincoln Way a block away to SFSU and CCSF, N-Judah Train two blocks away to UCSF, Downtown, and Financial District. Conveniently locating across from Golden Gate Park, near Irving St local grocery shops, milk tea places, coffee shops, and restaurants.



Owner pays Water. Tenant pays PG&E and Garbage. Please no smoking on premises. Pet friendly. One year lease minimum. Must be good credit, income approx 3x rent. Students and in-state cosigning welcome.



For showings or questions, please text Johnny Yu 415-812-4906.

--Please kindly include how many people is this for? If you have any pets? With good income & credit? Share a little bit about yourself?



(RLNE5896614)