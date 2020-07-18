All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2501 Lincoln Way

2501 Lincoln Way · (415) 474-3171 ext. 102
Location

2501 Lincoln Way, San Francisco, CA 94122
Outer Sunset

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2501 Lincoln Way · Avail. now

$4,495

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
coffee bar
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
Upstairs 3 BR Upper Sunset Flat w/ Like New partial Carpet Flr, Appliances, Chandeliers, and more!! - Upstairs 3 BR Upper Sunset Flat w/Newer partial Carpet Flr, Appliances, Chandeliers, and more!!

Like new carpet flooring and newer paint throughout. Bright and spacious living room with recessive chandelier and ornamental fireplace. Double-sink kitchen with new light fixture, fully equipped with gas stove/oven, two-door refrigerator, dishwasher, and garbage disposal and a spacious breakfast nook with picnic table next to the kitchen area. Separate spacious dining room.

Three vintage spacious bedrooms with spacious closet space. Extra closet in hallway. Spacious living room with decorative fireplace and could be used as 4th bedroom. Formal dining room. Bathroom has new water closet and like nice light fixtures.
Like new stack up washer & dryer in unit. No garage, but easy street parking on Lincoln Way and 26th Ave.

Easy access to Great Highway and 19th Ave to Golden Gate Bridge and Freeway 280. Easy public transportation - SF Muni 29 line on Lincoln Way a block away to SFSU and CCSF, N-Judah Train two blocks away to UCSF, Downtown, and Financial District. Conveniently locating across from Golden Gate Park, near Irving St local grocery shops, milk tea places, coffee shops, and restaurants.

Owner pays Water. Tenant pays PG&E and Garbage. Please no smoking on premises. Pet friendly. One year lease minimum. Must be good credit, income approx 3x rent. Students and in-state cosigning welcome.

For showings or questions, please text Johnny Yu 415-812-4906.
--Please kindly include how many people is this for? If you have any pets? With good income & credit? Share a little bit about yourself?

(RLNE5896614)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2501 Lincoln Way have any available units?
2501 Lincoln Way has a unit available for $4,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2501 Lincoln Way have?
Some of 2501 Lincoln Way's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2501 Lincoln Way currently offering any rent specials?
2501 Lincoln Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2501 Lincoln Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2501 Lincoln Way is pet friendly.
Does 2501 Lincoln Way offer parking?
No, 2501 Lincoln Way does not offer parking.
Does 2501 Lincoln Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2501 Lincoln Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2501 Lincoln Way have a pool?
No, 2501 Lincoln Way does not have a pool.
Does 2501 Lincoln Way have accessible units?
No, 2501 Lincoln Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2501 Lincoln Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2501 Lincoln Way has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

