2467 Sutter Street #3

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry parking garage

Epic REA - Azari PM - Amazing Top Floor, Include 1 Pkg 2BR/1 BA Apt, Yard/Patio, Near Hospitals - * For rent: www . azaripm . com



* Information / Showings for this property:

Genie @ azaripm.com

*** Available NOW ***



* Description:



This apartment is in an intimate 4 unit building, with an open living plan and large bay windows that let in lots of that gorgeous California sunshine! The two good-size bedrooms are located in the middle and back of the unit, and the one bathroom features a unique SKYLIGHT for additional natural light. The cozy updated kitchen contains all you need for San Francisco living!



* Property Highlights:



- 2 Bed/1 bath Apartment

- Lots of Natural Light

- Hardwood floors throughout

- Updated Kitchen

- SKYLIGHT in bathroom



*NEIGHBORHOOD



This wonderful unit is conveniently located just off of the Divisadero corridor between Broderick and Divisadero. It's a short walk to Mt. Zion and Kaiser Hospitals, Fillmore Street, Laurel Village, Sacramento Street and it's a great transportation corridor for MUNI and by car.



Nearby schools include Drew School, William L. Cobb Elementary School and Gateway High School.



The closest grocery stores are OPA, G R Market & Deli and Christa Wonderful Market. Nearby coffee shops include Cool Cravings, Pete's Deli & Cafe and Mount Zion Cafe - UCSF Medical Center.



Nearby restaurants:

- My Father's Kitchen

- The Cheese Steak Shop

- The San Francisco Athletic Club



# Walk Score: 99

# Transit Score: 81

# Bike Score: 89



* Other Features:

- 1 car parking in garage Free, with automatic door opener

- Shared on site laundry w/coin operated washer and dryer

- Shared yard w/patio area



* Other Details:

- Type of rental: Condo

- Pets: NO

- Smoking: NO



- Rent: $4,195

- Security Deposit: $4,195

- Application fee: $45

- Utilities included: Water + Garbage



For more information, contact:



- Genie Mantzoros

COO / Luxury Leasing Agent / Senior Real Estate Consultant / Realtor

CalBRE #00805386

genie @ epicrea. com

Text only ; (415) 710-4284



Epic Real Estate & Asso. Inc

CalBRE #02059402

Although the information contained herein is not guaranteed, it is deemed to be from reliable sources.



