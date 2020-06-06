All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 2467 Sutter Street #3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
2467 Sutter Street #3
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

2467 Sutter Street #3

2467 Sutter Street · (415) 772-1977
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Lower Pacific Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2467 Sutter Street, San Francisco, CA 94115
Lower Pacific Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2467 Sutter Street #3 · Avail. now

$4,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Epic REA - Azari PM - Amazing Top Floor, Include 1 Pkg 2BR/1 BA Apt, Yard/Patio, Near Hospitals - * For rent: www . azaripm . com

* Information / Showings for this property:
Genie @ azaripm.com
__________________________________________________

*** Available NOW ***

* Description:

This apartment is in an intimate 4 unit building, with an open living plan and large bay windows that let in lots of that gorgeous California sunshine! The two good-size bedrooms are located in the middle and back of the unit, and the one bathroom features a unique SKYLIGHT for additional natural light. The cozy updated kitchen contains all you need for San Francisco living!

* Property Highlights:

- 2 Bed/1 bath Apartment
- Lots of Natural Light
- Hardwood floors throughout
- Updated Kitchen
- SKYLIGHT in bathroom

*NEIGHBORHOOD

This wonderful unit is conveniently located just off of the Divisadero corridor between Broderick and Divisadero. It's a short walk to Mt. Zion and Kaiser Hospitals, Fillmore Street, Laurel Village, Sacramento Street and it's a great transportation corridor for MUNI and by car.

Nearby schools include Drew School, William L. Cobb Elementary School and Gateway High School.

The closest grocery stores are OPA, G R Market & Deli and Christa Wonderful Market. Nearby coffee shops include Cool Cravings, Pete's Deli & Cafe and Mount Zion Cafe - UCSF Medical Center.

Nearby restaurants:
- My Father's Kitchen
- The Cheese Steak Shop
- The San Francisco Athletic Club

# Walk Score: 99
# Transit Score: 81
# Bike Score: 89

* Other Features:
- 1 car parking in garage Free, with automatic door opener
- Shared on site laundry w/coin operated washer and dryer
- Shared yard w/patio area

* Other Details:
- Type of rental: Condo
- Pets: NO
- Smoking: NO

- Rent: $4,195
- Security Deposit: $4,195
- Application fee: $45
- Utilities included: Water + Garbage

__________________________________________________

For more information, contact:

- Genie Mantzoros
COO / Luxury Leasing Agent / Senior Real Estate Consultant / Realtor
CalBRE #00805386
genie @ epicrea. com
Text only ; (415) 710-4284

Epic Real Estate & Asso. Inc
CalBRE #02059402
__________________________________________________

Although the information contained herein is not guaranteed, it is deemed to be from reliable sources.

(RLNE2530268)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2467 Sutter Street #3 have any available units?
2467 Sutter Street #3 has a unit available for $4,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2467 Sutter Street #3 have?
Some of 2467 Sutter Street #3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2467 Sutter Street #3 currently offering any rent specials?
2467 Sutter Street #3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2467 Sutter Street #3 pet-friendly?
No, 2467 Sutter Street #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 2467 Sutter Street #3 offer parking?
Yes, 2467 Sutter Street #3 does offer parking.
Does 2467 Sutter Street #3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2467 Sutter Street #3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2467 Sutter Street #3 have a pool?
No, 2467 Sutter Street #3 does not have a pool.
Does 2467 Sutter Street #3 have accessible units?
No, 2467 Sutter Street #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 2467 Sutter Street #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2467 Sutter Street #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2467 Sutter Street #3?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Sonoma Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental
2911 16th St
San Francisco, CA 94110
1050 POST
1050 Post St
San Francisco, CA 94109
1855 10TH AVENUE
1855 10th Ave
San Francisco, CA 94122
Azure
690 Long Bridge Street
San Francisco, CA 94158
950 FRANKLIN
950 Franklin St
San Francisco, CA 94109
The Madelon
2000 Bryant St
San Francisco, CA 94110
947 BUSH
947 Bush St
San Francisco, CA 94109
2000 Post
2000 Post Street
San Francisco, CA 94115

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity