2467 Sutter Street #3

This apartment is in an intimate 4 unit building, with an open living plan and large bay windows that let in lots of that gorgeous California sunshine! The two good-size bedrooms are located in the middle and back of the unit, and the one bathroom features a unique SKYLIGHT for additional natural light. The cozy updated kitchen contains all you need for San Francisco living!
- 2 Bed/1 bath Apartment
- Lots of Natural Light
- Hardwood floors throughout
- Updated Kitchen
- SKYLIGHT in bathroom
This wonderful unit is conveniently located just off of the Divisadero corridor between Broderick and Divisadero. It's a short walk to Mt. Zion and Kaiser Hospitals, Fillmore Street, Laurel Village, Sacramento Street and it's a great transportation corridor for MUNI and by car.
Nearby schools include Drew School, William L. Cobb Elementary School and Gateway High School.
The closest grocery stores are OPA, G R Market & Deli and Christa Wonderful Market. Nearby coffee shops include Cool Cravings, Pete's Deli & Cafe and Mount Zion Cafe - UCSF Medical Center.
- My Father's Kitchen
- The Cheese Steak Shop
- The San Francisco Athletic Club
# Walk Score: 99
# Transit Score: 81
# Bike Score: 89
- 1 car parking in garage Free, with automatic door opener
- Shared on site laundry w/coin operated washer and dryer
- Shared yard w/patio area
- Type of rental: Condo
- Pets: NO
- Smoking: NO
- Rent: $4,195
- Security Deposit: $4,195
- Application fee: $45
- Utilities included: Water + Garbage
