San Francisco, CA
2443 15th Street
Last updated July 16 2020 at 5:51 PM

2443 15th Street

2443 15th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2443 15th Street, San Francisco, CA 94114
Corona Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2443 15th Street is a NEWLY RENOVATED single family home in Corona Heights neighborhood in San Francisco. This charming home has three (3) bedrooms and two (2) bathrooms, kitchen is new with stainless steel appliances, new bathrooms with modern design and a living room with fireplace to keep you warm on those cold foggy San Francisco nights. It has hardwood floors throughout and spacious closet spaces. Residents pay ALL UTILITIES and services (water, garbage and PG&E). A 2-car garage available and included in the rent. A backyard and washer/dryer hook-ups are available. Sorry no pets please.
Available Now!

***AVOID SCAMMERS!***
INTERESTED WITH THIS LISTING? CONTACT PROPERTY MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS at 415-661-3860.

Application Fee: $30.00
Holding Deposit: $1,550.00
Security Deposit: $9,300.00
12-month Lease Minimum
1.5-month Security Deposit
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2443 15th Street have any available units?
2443 15th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2443 15th Street have?
Some of 2443 15th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2443 15th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2443 15th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2443 15th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2443 15th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 2443 15th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2443 15th Street offers parking.
Does 2443 15th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2443 15th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2443 15th Street have a pool?
No, 2443 15th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2443 15th Street have accessible units?
No, 2443 15th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2443 15th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2443 15th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

