2443 15th Street is a NEWLY RENOVATED single family home in Corona Heights neighborhood in San Francisco. This charming home has three (3) bedrooms and two (2) bathrooms, kitchen is new with stainless steel appliances, new bathrooms with modern design and a living room with fireplace to keep you warm on those cold foggy San Francisco nights. It has hardwood floors throughout and spacious closet spaces. Residents pay ALL UTILITIES and services (water, garbage and PG&E). A 2-car garage available and included in the rent. A backyard and washer/dryer hook-ups are available. Sorry no pets please.

Available Now!



Application Fee: $30.00

Holding Deposit: $1,550.00

Security Deposit: $9,300.00

12-month Lease Minimum

1.5-month Security Deposit

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.