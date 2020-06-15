Amenities

23 Robinhood Drive Available 06/20/20 NEW VIRTUAL TOUR! Mid Century Modern Marvel in coveted Sherwood Forest w/ocean views, built in BBQ grill, fire pit and wrap around terrace! - Welcome to the mid century marvel of Sherwood Forest that feels more like the Hollywood Hills but with SF landmarks featuring views of Ocean Beach and Sutro Tower from an expansive wrap around terrace with built in BBQ and gas fire pit with dual sliding door entry to the main floor of the house. Entering the home you can see views even from the front door only to be extended upon entering in the living room where wrap around floor to ceiling windows showcase both North and West views. The main level features an open floor plan with two gas fireplaces, skylights, recessed lighting and beautiful dark wood floors. There is an open gourmet kitchen w/Thermador Gas Range, double ovens, extra large gas burner, expansive kitchen island w/double sinks with half bath and washer dryer off the kitchen. The main floor also features the master bedroom w/views, walk in closet, master bath w/double sink, double vanity, jacuzzi tub and walk in shower. There are four additional bedrooms, one upstairs w/en suite bath, three additional bedrooms downstairs w/two jack and jill bathrooms. The bottom floor also features a spacious bonus room which functions as a den/dining area with a partial kitchen and additional storage. Conveniently located up the hill from the 280 Freeway for an easy commute to the Peninsula and BART. Close to N line, L line and MUNI bus to Financial District and West Portal area for cafes, bars, restaurants and shopping.



House is provided partially furnished as pictured and can be provided unfurnished upon request.



PLEASE CALL/TEXT/EMAIL FOR A PRIVATE SHOWING - VIRTUAL TOUR HERE - https://youtu.be/UeXumgu1_tA



