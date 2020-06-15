All apartments in San Francisco
23 Robinhood Drive

23 Robinhood Drive · (415) 713-8995
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

23 Robinhood Drive, San Francisco, CA 94127
Sherwood Forest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 23 Robinhood Drive · Avail. Jun 20

$15,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 4477 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
walk in closets
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
bbq/grill
23 Robinhood Drive Available 06/20/20 NEW VIRTUAL TOUR! Mid Century Modern Marvel in coveted Sherwood Forest w/ocean views, built in BBQ grill, fire pit and wrap around terrace! - Welcome to the mid century marvel of Sherwood Forest that feels more like the Hollywood Hills but with SF landmarks featuring views of Ocean Beach and Sutro Tower from an expansive wrap around terrace with built in BBQ and gas fire pit with dual sliding door entry to the main floor of the house. Entering the home you can see views even from the front door only to be extended upon entering in the living room where wrap around floor to ceiling windows showcase both North and West views. The main level features an open floor plan with two gas fireplaces, skylights, recessed lighting and beautiful dark wood floors. There is an open gourmet kitchen w/Thermador Gas Range, double ovens, extra large gas burner, expansive kitchen island w/double sinks with half bath and washer dryer off the kitchen. The main floor also features the master bedroom w/views, walk in closet, master bath w/double sink, double vanity, jacuzzi tub and walk in shower. There are four additional bedrooms, one upstairs w/en suite bath, three additional bedrooms downstairs w/two jack and jill bathrooms. The bottom floor also features a spacious bonus room which functions as a den/dining area with a partial kitchen and additional storage. Conveniently located up the hill from the 280 Freeway for an easy commute to the Peninsula and BART. Close to N line, L line and MUNI bus to Financial District and West Portal area for cafes, bars, restaurants and shopping.

House is provided partially furnished as pictured and can be provided unfurnished upon request.

PLEASE CALL/TEXT/EMAIL FOR A PRIVATE SHOWING - VIRTUAL TOUR HERE - https://youtu.be/UeXumgu1_tA

Eli Meyskens
Relocation / Leasing / Sales
mobile 415.713.8995
www.amsires.com
DRE # 01902318

AMSI rents and manages unfurnished residences for all your housing needs. As a rental, leasing, property management, and home-finding solution, our inventory includes apartments, condominiums, single family homes and townhouses.

Ask us about our corporate and furnished interim housing, relocation services, and real estate services for sellers and buyers. AMSI is here to attend to all your housing requirements.

https://www.amsires.com

(RLNE5467766)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Robinhood Drive have any available units?
23 Robinhood Drive has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 23 Robinhood Drive have?
Some of 23 Robinhood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Robinhood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
23 Robinhood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Robinhood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 23 Robinhood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 23 Robinhood Drive offer parking?
No, 23 Robinhood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 23 Robinhood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23 Robinhood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Robinhood Drive have a pool?
No, 23 Robinhood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 23 Robinhood Drive have accessible units?
No, 23 Robinhood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Robinhood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 23 Robinhood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
