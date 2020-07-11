Amenities

2275 Francisco Available 08/01/20 Spacious & Bright 1BR/1BA w/ Updated Kitchen, Shared Yard, Small Pets Considered, Beautiful Marina Location (2275 Francisco #101) - Large 1BR/1BA Apartment

* $3,395/month annual lease

* Shared yard

* Small Pet considered

* Available : August 1st



Video available on YouTube at: https://youtu.be/OlwNZXHavQQ (video of actual unit)



SHOWING: Please call 415-929-0717 or 415-377-2177.

ADDRESS: 2275 Francisco #101



Please note: Images are from an almost identical apartment.



Large 1BR/1BA in the Marina. Floors are hardwood. Large living room is bright, with north-facing windows. The living room connects at one end to the central hallway, at the other to the kitchen's dining space. Kitchen has stainless appliances including dishwasher, gas stove, has granite counters, good cabinet space, and room for a modest dining arrangement at one end. Bedroom is spacious and has a bank of three windows facing north. It has a large closet. Bath has a glass shower stall.



Building has a large shared yard with paved and gravel areas, fence and plants. It is in the Marina District, about a block from Chestnut Street's shopping and dining district, two from Lombard Street, five from Union Street shopping and dining, Marina Green and the Palace of Fine Arts at the start of the Presidio. Walk Score is 96. It's about eight blocks to the Marina Safeway. It's less than a block to bus line 30 and four to line 22.



Tenant pays a one-time broker's fee.



Everest Mwamba

Kenney & Everest Real Estate

BRE# 01984640

(415) 929-0717 office

(415) 377-2177 cell

(RLNE5902093)