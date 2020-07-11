All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 2275 Francisco.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
2275 Francisco
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2275 Francisco

2275 Francisco Street · (415) 929-0717
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Marina District
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

2275 Francisco Street, San Francisco, CA 94123
Marina District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 2275 Francisco · Avail. Aug 1

$3,395

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
2275 Francisco Available 08/01/20 Spacious & Bright 1BR/1BA w/ Updated Kitchen, Shared Yard, Small Pets Considered, Beautiful Marina Location (2275 Francisco #101) - Large 1BR/1BA Apartment
* $3,395/month annual lease
* Shared yard
* Small Pet considered
* Available : August 1st

Video available on YouTube at: https://youtu.be/OlwNZXHavQQ (video of actual unit)

SHOWING: Please call 415-929-0717 or 415-377-2177.
ADDRESS: 2275 Francisco #101

Please note: Images are from an almost identical apartment.

Large 1BR/1BA in the Marina. Floors are hardwood. Large living room is bright, with north-facing windows. The living room connects at one end to the central hallway, at the other to the kitchen's dining space. Kitchen has stainless appliances including dishwasher, gas stove, has granite counters, good cabinet space, and room for a modest dining arrangement at one end. Bedroom is spacious and has a bank of three windows facing north. It has a large closet. Bath has a glass shower stall.

Building has a large shared yard with paved and gravel areas, fence and plants. It is in the Marina District, about a block from Chestnut Street's shopping and dining district, two from Lombard Street, five from Union Street shopping and dining, Marina Green and the Palace of Fine Arts at the start of the Presidio. Walk Score is 96. It's about eight blocks to the Marina Safeway. It's less than a block to bus line 30 and four to line 22.

Tenant pays a one-time broker's fee.

Everest Mwamba
Kenney & Everest Real Estate
BRE# 01984640
(415) 929-0717 office
(415) 377-2177 cell
Apply at everestmwamba . com

(RLNE5902093)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2275 Francisco have any available units?
2275 Francisco has a unit available for $3,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2275 Francisco have?
Some of 2275 Francisco's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2275 Francisco currently offering any rent specials?
2275 Francisco is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2275 Francisco pet-friendly?
No, 2275 Francisco is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 2275 Francisco offer parking?
No, 2275 Francisco does not offer parking.
Does 2275 Francisco have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2275 Francisco does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2275 Francisco have a pool?
No, 2275 Francisco does not have a pool.
Does 2275 Francisco have accessible units?
No, 2275 Francisco does not have accessible units.
Does 2275 Francisco have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2275 Francisco has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Interested in 2275 Francisco?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2619 MISSION Apartments
2619 Mission Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
Potrero 1010
1010 16th St
San Francisco, CA 94107
Vara
1600 15th St
San Francisco, CA 94103
57 Taylor
57 Taylor St
San Francisco, CA 94102
50 LAGUNA
50 Laguna St
San Francisco, CA 94102
Gateway Apartments & Townhomes
430 Davis Ct
San Francisco, CA 94111
1656 LEAVENWORTH Apartments
1656 Leavenworth Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
Glasdore Lofts
30 Dore St
San Francisco, CA 94103

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketTenderloinMission District
Nob HillLower Nob HillPacific Heights
South BeachRussian Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity