2235 Mission Street, Unit# 1

Amenities
3 Bed, 2 Bath - Heart of the Mission Condo - Newer Building w Secured Entry - 3 Bed, 2 Full Bath condo in the Mission. The unit opens up into a hallway with access to the first full bath. The bath features a modern design with a waterfall tub fixture and glass bowl style sink. Just past the bath is the kitchen with bar and 2 bar stools. The kitchen features plenty of cabinets for storage, and high end stainless steel appliances including a gas stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, and microwave. Through the kitchen is the spacious living area that comes furnished with 2 shelves, mounted TV, and sound system.
The unit also features 3 bedrooms, one of which is a master suite with full bath. 2 of the bedrooms also offer access to a private patio. The unit comes with a stackable washer and dryer, additional dedicated storage cage in building, and plenty of neighborhood conveniences.
Features:
- 3 BED
- 2 BATH
- Hardwood flooring throughout
- In-Unit Washer and Dryer
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Storage Cage Included
- Private Outdoor patio accessible from 2 bedrooms
Amenities:
- Newer Building with Secured Entry
- Communal rooftop decks with amazing views of the city, heat lamps and bbq available for use.
- Across the street from restaurants such as Mission Chinese, Wes Burger, and Commonwealth. Short walk to other shops and restaurants on Mission and 18th Streets.
- 10 Minute walk to Dolores Park
- Convenient to 16th Street BART, SFTMA 14, 49, 22, and 33
- 3 Blocks to Tech Shuttles
- Walk score and Riders score of 99
Showings:
- By Appointment only
Lease Terms:
- 12 Month Lease Required
- Security Deposit $5,000
- Renters Insurance Required
- Tenant PG&E
- Owner pay Water and Trash
- No Smoking & No Pets
Application Process:
- Apply Online
- $35 Application Fee per Adult
(RLNE2609441)