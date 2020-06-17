All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

2235 Mission Street, Unit# 1

2235 Mission Street · (415) 294-1640
Location

2235 Mission Street, San Francisco, CA 94110
Mission District

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2235 Mission Street, Unit# 1 · Avail. now

$4,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1070 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
3 Bed, 2 Bath - Heart of the Mission Condo - Newer Building w Secured Entry - 3 Bed, 2 Full Bath condo in the Mission. The unit opens up into a hallway with access to the first full bath. The bath features a modern design with a waterfall tub fixture and glass bowl style sink. Just past the bath is the kitchen with bar and 2 bar stools. The kitchen features plenty of cabinets for storage, and high end stainless steel appliances including a gas stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, and microwave. Through the kitchen is the spacious living area that comes furnished with 2 shelves, mounted TV, and sound system.

The unit also features 3 bedrooms, one of which is a master suite with full bath. 2 of the bedrooms also offer access to a private patio. The unit comes with a stackable washer and dryer, additional dedicated storage cage in building, and plenty of neighborhood conveniences.

Features:
- 3 BED
- 2 BATH
- Hardwood flooring throughout
- In-Unit Washer and Dryer
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Storage Cage Included
- Private Outdoor patio accessible from 2 bedrooms

Amenities:
- Newer Building with Secured Entry
- Communal rooftop decks with amazing views of the city, heat lamps and bbq available for use.
- Across the street from restaurants such as Mission Chinese, Wes Burger, and Commonwealth. Short walk to other shops and restaurants on Mission and 18th Streets.
- 10 Minute walk to Dolores Park
- Convenient to 16th Street BART, SFTMA 14, 49, 22, and 33
- 3 Blocks to Tech Shuttles
- Walk score and Riders score of 99

Showings:
- By Appointment only

Lease Terms:
- 12 Month Lease Required
- Security Deposit $5,000
- Renters Insurance Required
- Tenant PG&E
- Owner pay Water and Trash
- No Smoking & No Pets

Application Process:
- Apply Online
- $35 Application Fee per Adult

(RLNE2609441)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

