2235 Mission Street, Unit# 1

3 Bed, 2 Bath - Heart of the Mission Condo - Newer Building w Secured Entry - 3 Bed, 2 Full Bath condo in the Mission. The unit opens up into a hallway with access to the first full bath. The bath features a modern design with a waterfall tub fixture and glass bowl style sink. Just past the bath is the kitchen with bar and 2 bar stools. The kitchen features plenty of cabinets for storage, and high end stainless steel appliances including a gas stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, and microwave. Through the kitchen is the spacious living area that comes furnished with 2 shelves, mounted TV, and sound system.



The unit also features 3 bedrooms, one of which is a master suite with full bath. 2 of the bedrooms also offer access to a private patio. The unit comes with a stackable washer and dryer, additional dedicated storage cage in building, and plenty of neighborhood conveniences.



Features:

- 3 BED

- 2 BATH

- Hardwood flooring throughout

- In-Unit Washer and Dryer

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- Storage Cage Included

- Private Outdoor patio accessible from 2 bedrooms



Amenities:

- Newer Building with Secured Entry

- Communal rooftop decks with amazing views of the city, heat lamps and bbq available for use.

- Across the street from restaurants such as Mission Chinese, Wes Burger, and Commonwealth. Short walk to other shops and restaurants on Mission and 18th Streets.

- 10 Minute walk to Dolores Park

- Convenient to 16th Street BART, SFTMA 14, 49, 22, and 33

- 3 Blocks to Tech Shuttles

- Walk score and Riders score of 99



Showings:

- By Appointment only



Lease Terms:

- 12 Month Lease Required

- Security Deposit $5,000

- Renters Insurance Required

- Tenant PG&E

- Owner pay Water and Trash

- No Smoking & No Pets



Application Process:

- Apply Online

- $35 Application Fee per Adult



