2211 California Street - #305

Amenities
Prime Location Studio + Laundry in building - Please Contact for Showing Schedule! - 2211 California Street Unit #305
Light filled studio
Murphy bed installed by California Closets
Open kitchen/dining floor plan
Fabulous kitchen with stone countertops
Top of the line appliances-refrigerator, oven, dishwasher
Designer touches throughout
Ample closet space - Extra large walk in closet
Hardwood floors
Coin operated laundry
Non-smoking unit
Renter's insurance required
Unit comes unfurnished!
Sorry, no pets
Located in Lower Pacific Heights this lovely studio has a walk score of 97. A Walker's Paradise close to many cafes, stores, and shops. Just a few blocks from Fillmore Street and all the amenities the neighborhood has to offer! Please email or call Nanette 415-625-0992 with any questions.
(RLNE5891589)