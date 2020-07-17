2211 California Street - #305

Amenities

Prime Location Studio + Laundry in building - Please Contact for Showing Schedule! - 2211 California Street Unit #305



Light filled studio

Murphy bed installed by California Closets

Open kitchen/dining floor plan

Fabulous kitchen with stone countertops

Top of the line appliances-refrigerator, oven, dishwasher

Designer touches throughout

Ample closet space - Extra large walk in closet

Hardwood floors

Coin operated laundry

Non-smoking unit

Renter's insurance required

Unit comes unfurnished!

Sorry, no pets



Located in Lower Pacific Heights this lovely studio has a walk score of 97. A Walker's Paradise close to many cafes, stores, and shops. Just a few blocks from Fillmore Street and all the amenities the neighborhood has to offer! Please email or call Nanette 415-625-0992 with any questions.



