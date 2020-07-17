All apartments in San Francisco
2211 California Street - #305
2211 California Street - #305

2211 California Street · (415) 554-8812
Location

2211 California Street, San Francisco, CA 94115
Pacific Heights

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 2211 California Street - #305 · Avail. now

$2,650

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Prime Location Studio + Laundry in building - Please Contact for Showing Schedule! - 2211 California Street Unit #305

Light filled studio
Murphy bed installed by California Closets
Open kitchen/dining floor plan
Fabulous kitchen with stone countertops
Top of the line appliances-refrigerator, oven, dishwasher
Designer touches throughout
Ample closet space - Extra large walk in closet
Hardwood floors
Coin operated laundry
Non-smoking unit
Renter's insurance required
Unit comes unfurnished!
Sorry, no pets

Located in Lower Pacific Heights this lovely studio has a walk score of 97. A Walker's Paradise close to many cafes, stores, and shops. Just a few blocks from Fillmore Street and all the amenities the neighborhood has to offer! Please email or call Nanette 415-625-0992 with any questions.

(RLNE5891589)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

