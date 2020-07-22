All apartments in San Francisco
2170 Vallejo Street Unit 302

2170 Vallejo Street · (415) 772-1977
Location

2170 Vallejo Street, San Francisco, CA 94123
Pacific Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 2170 Vallejo Street Unit 302 · Avail. Aug 16

$4,995

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1236 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2170 Vallejo Street Unit 302 Available 08/16/20 Azari PM - Beautiful Amazing 1b/1ba Condo in Historic Building in Pacific Heights - Check out our available listing at:
www.EpicREA.com

* For rent by Epic Real Estate & Asso. Inc*
Information / Showings for this property: MARKETING@azaripm.com

******AVAILABLE ON OR AFTER AUGUST 16TH******

Rich in old world charm, this elegant condominium celebrates the glamour of yesteryear. Built in circa 1914, this building offers a formal foyer, high ceilings & large proportioned rooms, occupying the entire front of the building with only 2 units per floor.

The living room of this amazing condo is graced with beamed ceilings, wood burning fireplace with an ornate mantle, parquet wood floors, recessed lighting & wonderful east outlooks. This condo faces south allowing for lots of natural light.

There is an open kitchen, recently remodeled with designer finishes & complete w/ gas cook-top, refrigerator, granite counters. Adjacent is the dining area & alcove. Located in Pacific Heights surrounded by historic mansions & landmark properties.

Just 2 blocks to Union & Fillmore street, a favorite SF destination!

*Property Highlights
- 1 bedroom
- 1 bathroom
- 1,236 square feet
- Hardwood floors

* Other Details:

- Pets: No
- Smoking: No
- Utilities included: Garbage

- Rent: $4,995
- Security Deposit : $4,995
- Application fee: $45

- There are Move-in/Move-out fees/deposit and restrictions as required by this community HOA. Such fees are the sole responsibility of the tenant. It is up to the future tenant to check with the HOA for details about any applicable fees/deposits and restrictions that may apply.

__________________________________________________

* Learn about our services
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PXdZVWn0EHE

Eugenia "Genie" Mantzoros
COO / Luxury Leasing Agent / Senior Real Estate Consultant / Realtor
CalDRE #00805386
marketing @ azaripm.com
__________________________________________________

Although the information contained herein is not guaranteed, it is deemed to be from reliable sources. Prices are subject to change without prior notice.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2798233)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2170 Vallejo Street Unit 302 have any available units?
2170 Vallejo Street Unit 302 has a unit available for $4,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2170 Vallejo Street Unit 302 have?
Some of 2170 Vallejo Street Unit 302's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2170 Vallejo Street Unit 302 currently offering any rent specials?
2170 Vallejo Street Unit 302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2170 Vallejo Street Unit 302 pet-friendly?
No, 2170 Vallejo Street Unit 302 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 2170 Vallejo Street Unit 302 offer parking?
No, 2170 Vallejo Street Unit 302 does not offer parking.
Does 2170 Vallejo Street Unit 302 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2170 Vallejo Street Unit 302 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2170 Vallejo Street Unit 302 have a pool?
No, 2170 Vallejo Street Unit 302 does not have a pool.
Does 2170 Vallejo Street Unit 302 have accessible units?
No, 2170 Vallejo Street Unit 302 does not have accessible units.
Does 2170 Vallejo Street Unit 302 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2170 Vallejo Street Unit 302 does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

