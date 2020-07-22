2170 Vallejo Street Unit 302

Amenities

Rich in old world charm, this elegant condominium celebrates the glamour of yesteryear. Built in circa 1914, this building offers a formal foyer, high ceilings & large proportioned rooms, occupying the entire front of the building with only 2 units per floor.



The living room of this amazing condo is graced with beamed ceilings, wood burning fireplace with an ornate mantle, parquet wood floors, recessed lighting & wonderful east outlooks. This condo faces south allowing for lots of natural light.



There is an open kitchen, recently remodeled with designer finishes & complete w/ gas cook-top, refrigerator, granite counters. Adjacent is the dining area & alcove. Located in Pacific Heights surrounded by historic mansions & landmark properties.



Just 2 blocks to Union & Fillmore street, a favorite SF destination!



*Property Highlights

- 1 bedroom

- 1 bathroom

- 1,236 square feet

- Hardwood floors



* Other Details:



- Pets: No

- Smoking: No

- Utilities included: Garbage



- Rent: $4,995

- Security Deposit : $4,995

- Application fee: $45



- There are Move-in/Move-out fees/deposit and restrictions as required by this community HOA. Such fees are the sole responsibility of the tenant. It is up to the future tenant to check with the HOA for details about any applicable fees/deposits and restrictions that may apply.



* Learn about our services

No Pets Allowed



