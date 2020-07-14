All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:50 AM

210 Church

210 Church St · (415) 527-3357
Location

210 Church St, San Francisco, CA 94114
Castro

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 014 · Avail. now

$2,545

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 017 · Avail. now

$3,695

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 673 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 210 Church.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
bathtub
garbage disposal
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
cats allowed
210 Church is one of the many unique and beautiful buildings in San Francisco’s storied Castro. Its distinctive red brick exterior and large, arched ground floor windows can’t be missed at the corner of Church and Market Streets, while its location makes for an ideal launchpad to exploring the neighborhood and the rest of the City.

Full of modern conveniences for residents, 210 Church is also a dream for commuters and nightlife enthusiasts. Its Walker’s, Rider’s, and Biker’s Paradise designations mean easy access to Downtown offices and BART stops, while Muni stops include the J-Church just outside the front door.

When work is over, 210 Church is superbly located for an adventure. The nearby Mission, Duboce Triangle, Lower Haight, and Hayes Valley neighborhoods provide an abundance of bars, restaurants, and entertainment – storied Santa Cruz roasters Verve Coffee have an outpost in the building – and fitness facilities and grocery stores are just a quick walk away. Dog-friendly Duboc

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
fee: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
fee: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Church have any available units?
210 Church has 2 units available starting at $2,545 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 210 Church have?
Some of 210 Church's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 Church currently offering any rent specials?
210 Church is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Church pet-friendly?
Yes, 210 Church is pet friendly.
Does 210 Church offer parking?
No, 210 Church does not offer parking.
Does 210 Church have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 210 Church offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Church have a pool?
No, 210 Church does not have a pool.
Does 210 Church have accessible units?
No, 210 Church does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Church have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210 Church has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

