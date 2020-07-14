Amenities

210 Church is one of the many unique and beautiful buildings in San Francisco’s storied Castro. Its distinctive red brick exterior and large, arched ground floor windows can’t be missed at the corner of Church and Market Streets, while its location makes for an ideal launchpad to exploring the neighborhood and the rest of the City.



Full of modern conveniences for residents, 210 Church is also a dream for commuters and nightlife enthusiasts. Its Walker’s, Rider’s, and Biker’s Paradise designations mean easy access to Downtown offices and BART stops, while Muni stops include the J-Church just outside the front door.



When work is over, 210 Church is superbly located for an adventure. The nearby Mission, Duboce Triangle, Lower Haight, and Hayes Valley neighborhoods provide an abundance of bars, restaurants, and entertainment – storied Santa Cruz roasters Verve Coffee have an outpost in the building – and fitness facilities and grocery stores are just a quick walk away. Dog-friendly Duboc