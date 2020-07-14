All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 PM

2097-2099 Market Street / 211 Church Street

2097 Market Street · (415) 964-2135
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2097 Market Street, San Francisco, CA 94114
Mission Dolores

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3C · Avail. now

$7,600

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1554 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 2097-2099 Market Street / 211 Church Street.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
Look at the world through rainbow-hued glasses in the Castro, San Francisco’s most colorful neighborhood. Lovingly revamped Victorians sit beside thumping clubs, chic men’s boutiques and popular restaurants. Need a break from the urban scene? Take your pick of nearby Buena Vista Park, Twin Peaks or Mt. Sutro.

Perched on a booming corner of Market St, this Edwardian era charmer is a hardwired headquarters for exploring the City. Heirloom details, like the bay windows and hardwood floors keep the appeal timeless, while the security gate and night patrol make this home a stress-free fortress.

At RentSFNow, it’s about partnership, not paperwork. Our one-application process makes it easy to find your piece of the San Francisco dream. With the largest collection of apartments in town, we specialize in updating classic buildings in choice locations. Your next home is where character meets state-of-the-art convenience. Iconic Charm. Modern Living.

This unit is a rental unit subject to the S

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: First Months Rent
Move-in Fees: $95
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
limit: Pets allowed at Resident Manager discretion
rent: $40 per pet
restrictions: No aggressive breeds, 40lbs weight limit
Dogs
deposit: $500
Cats
deposit: $250
Parking Details: Street Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2097-2099 Market Street / 211 Church Street have any available units?
2097-2099 Market Street / 211 Church Street has a unit available for $7,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2097-2099 Market Street / 211 Church Street have?
Some of 2097-2099 Market Street / 211 Church Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2097-2099 Market Street / 211 Church Street currently offering any rent specials?
2097-2099 Market Street / 211 Church Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2097-2099 Market Street / 211 Church Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2097-2099 Market Street / 211 Church Street is pet friendly.
Does 2097-2099 Market Street / 211 Church Street offer parking?
Yes, 2097-2099 Market Street / 211 Church Street offers parking.
Does 2097-2099 Market Street / 211 Church Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2097-2099 Market Street / 211 Church Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2097-2099 Market Street / 211 Church Street have a pool?
No, 2097-2099 Market Street / 211 Church Street does not have a pool.
Does 2097-2099 Market Street / 211 Church Street have accessible units?
No, 2097-2099 Market Street / 211 Church Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2097-2099 Market Street / 211 Church Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2097-2099 Market Street / 211 Church Street has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

