2097-2099 Market Street / 211 Church Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking microwave

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly

Look at the world through rainbow-hued glasses in the Castro, San Francisco’s most colorful neighborhood. Lovingly revamped Victorians sit beside thumping clubs, chic men’s boutiques and popular restaurants. Need a break from the urban scene? Take your pick of nearby Buena Vista Park, Twin Peaks or Mt. Sutro.



Perched on a booming corner of Market St, this Edwardian era charmer is a hardwired headquarters for exploring the City. Heirloom details, like the bay windows and hardwood floors keep the appeal timeless, while the security gate and night patrol make this home a stress-free fortress.



At RentSFNow, it’s about partnership, not paperwork. Our one-application process makes it easy to find your piece of the San Francisco dream. With the largest collection of apartments in town, we specialize in updating classic buildings in choice locations. Your next home is where character meets state-of-the-art convenience. Iconic Charm. Modern Living.



This unit is a rental unit subject to the S