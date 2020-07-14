Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator air conditioning bathtub oven Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard elevator on-site laundry bbq/grill cats allowed

621 Stockton is a true jewel in desirable Nob Hill. Surrounded by classic hotels, excellent bars and restaurants, and beautiful views, its sterling location puts residents in the middle of some of the best San Francisco has to offer.



Located directly across the street from the Ritz Carlton, 621 Stockton is an immediate standout on the block for its distinctive pale blue color, gently curving staircase, and tile roof. This Tuscan-inspired villa – known as Il Palazzo – is full of amenities, including a gate with controlled access, a courtyard, an elevator, on-site laundry, and a lush BBQ and picnic area.



With perfect 100 Walk and Transit Scores, 621 Stockton residents have Nob Hill and beyond at their fingertips. Commuters and adventurers have their choice of easily accessible BART, Muni, and even cable car stops with Downtown and the Financial District just blocks from their front door. Dog-friendly Huntington Park and peaceful St Mary’s Square provide nearby green space, and the stor