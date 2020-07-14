All apartments in San Francisco
621 STOCKTON
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:15 AM

621 STOCKTON

621 Stockton St · (415) 942-5692
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

621 Stockton St, San Francisco, CA 94108
Chinatown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 401 · Avail. now

$3,295

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 362 sqft

Unit 304 · Avail. now

$3,895

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 621 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 301 · Avail. now

$10,395

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1927 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 621 STOCKTON.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
air conditioning
bathtub
oven
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
elevator
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
cats allowed
621 Stockton is a true jewel in desirable Nob Hill. Surrounded by classic hotels, excellent bars and restaurants, and beautiful views, its sterling location puts residents in the middle of some of the best San Francisco has to offer.

Located directly across the street from the Ritz Carlton, 621 Stockton is an immediate standout on the block for its distinctive pale blue color, gently curving staircase, and tile roof. This Tuscan-inspired villa – known as Il Palazzo – is full of amenities, including a gate with controlled access, a courtyard, an elevator, on-site laundry, and a lush BBQ and picnic area.

With perfect 100 Walk and Transit Scores, 621 Stockton residents have Nob Hill and beyond at their fingertips. Commuters and adventurers have their choice of easily accessible BART, Muni, and even cable car stops with Downtown and the Financial District just blocks from their front door. Dog-friendly Huntington Park and peaceful St Mary’s Square provide nearby green space, and the stor

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 40 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
deposit: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 621 STOCKTON have any available units?
621 STOCKTON has 3 units available starting at $3,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 621 STOCKTON have?
Some of 621 STOCKTON's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 621 STOCKTON currently offering any rent specials?
621 STOCKTON is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 621 STOCKTON pet-friendly?
Yes, 621 STOCKTON is pet friendly.
Does 621 STOCKTON offer parking?
No, 621 STOCKTON does not offer parking.
Does 621 STOCKTON have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 621 STOCKTON offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 621 STOCKTON have a pool?
No, 621 STOCKTON does not have a pool.
Does 621 STOCKTON have accessible units?
No, 621 STOCKTON does not have accessible units.
Does 621 STOCKTON have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 621 STOCKTON has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

