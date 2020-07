Amenities

Delightful Parkside home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths across two floors. The main level features the living room, dining area, kitchen, 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Whip up your best recipes in this beautiful kitchen with cherry finished cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The lower level includes 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom and laundry access. Easy access to public transportation, shopping and freeways.