Amenities

Live in style in this spacious studio with stunning bay window overlooking the now closed Page Street, creating in essence a public park in your front yard. Centrally located in the iconic Haight Ashbury neighborhood unit is just one block away from Whole Foods, Golden Gate Park and all the shops, restaurants and cafes in Haight Ashbury business district. KEY FEATURES: - Spacious Studio - Large Front Parlor - Sizable Eat In Kitchen with Room for Murphy Bed if Desired - High Ceilings - Wood Flooring KEY TERMS: - 1 Year Min Lease - Pets OK! Subject to Approval - No Smoking - Prorated Utility Fee - Photos Have Been Digitally Enhanced to Highlight Colors



