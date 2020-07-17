185 Sussex

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly

"Two bedrooms & 1 bath upstairs - 1 bed/1 bath on main level - Master bedroom on top level has private deck with sweeping views - Remodeled kitchen including new wood cabinets, appliances, and counters - In unit washing machine and dryer - Freshly painted throughout - Both floors have access to deck and shared backyard. - Large backyard with views - On a nice and quiet street in secluded Glen Park - 1/3 of a mile to charming neighborhood restaurants, cafes and stores - Less than half a mile to Glen Park BART station (0.4 mile) -Security deposit equivalent to 1 month's rent -Cat ok w/additional deposit ($300 per cat) -Tenant pays all utilities (water & trash bills split with downstairs unit) After seeing the apartment, interested applicants should do the following: 1) Initiate the application process at www.laurelproperties-sf.com 2) verification of income (last 2 pay stubs or offer letter) 3) recent bank statement (to show ample funds for move in) 4) credit report w/score 5) $40 processing fee per person (non-refundable)