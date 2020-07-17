All apartments in San Francisco
185 Sussex

185 Sussex Street · (415) 922-2178
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

185 Sussex Street, San Francisco, CA 94131
Glen Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
cats allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
"Two bedrooms &amp; 1 bath upstairs - 1 bed/1 bath on main level - Master bedroom on top level has private deck with sweeping views - Remodeled kitchen including new wood cabinets, appliances, and counters - In unit washing machine and dryer - Freshly painted throughout - Both floors have access to deck and shared backyard. - Large backyard with views - On a nice and quiet street in secluded Glen Park - 1/3 of a mile to charming neighborhood restaurants, cafes and stores - Less than half a mile to Glen Park BART station (0.4 mile) -Security deposit equivalent to 1 month's rent -Cat ok w/additional deposit ($300 per cat) -Tenant pays all utilities (water &amp; trash bills split with downstairs unit) After seeing the apartment, interested applicants should do the following: 1) Initiate the application process at www.laurelproperties-sf.com 2) verification of income (last 2 pay stubs or offer letter) 3) recent bank statement (to show ample funds for move in) 4) credit report w/score 5) $40 processing fee per person (non-refundable)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 185 Sussex have any available units?
185 Sussex doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
Is 185 Sussex currently offering any rent specials?
185 Sussex is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 185 Sussex pet-friendly?
Yes, 185 Sussex is pet friendly.
Does 185 Sussex offer parking?
No, 185 Sussex does not offer parking.
Does 185 Sussex have units with washers and dryers?
No, 185 Sussex does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 185 Sussex have a pool?
No, 185 Sussex does not have a pool.
Does 185 Sussex have accessible units?
No, 185 Sussex does not have accessible units.
Does 185 Sussex have units with dishwashers?
No, 185 Sussex does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 185 Sussex have units with air conditioning?
No, 185 Sussex does not have units with air conditioning.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

