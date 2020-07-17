182 Guerrero St.

Amenities

Newly remodeled bright top floor 2 bedroom property ideally located between the Mission District, the Castro and Duboce Triangle, one block to Whole Foods and two blocks to Church Street Station MUNI. The unit also has a grassy tranquil shared yard. KEY FEATURES: - 2 Bedroom - Split Bath - Top Floor Unit - Walk Score 98! - Edwardian Building With Many Period Details - Pets OK! - Laundry In Unit - Bay Windows - Liebherr and Bosch Kitchen Appliances - Gas Range - Stainless Appliances - Newly Renovated - Modern Open Social Kitchen - Large Closets - Multiple Skylights - Garden Facing Bedroom - Backyard access available - Bicycle storage and storage lockers in basement - Property Wired For: DSL Comcast, Direct TV and Monkey Brains (Local High Speed Internet Provider) PROXIMITY: Best location in SF to easy access to Shopping, Muni, Bart and Freeway! - 1/4 block to 1st restaurant (http://www.missionbeachcafesf.com/) - 1.5 block to Whole Foods - 1.5 blocks to Muni Train - 1.5 blocks to Safeway - 2 blocks to Bart - 2 blocks to hardware store KEY Terms: Delivered Unfurnished, 12 month lease, Water, Sewer, Trash/Recycling Included, No Smoking, Well Behaved Pets Accepted, Cable and Monkey Brains Subscriptions Arranged Directly Between Tenant and Service Provider



Terms: One year lease