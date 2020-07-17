All apartments in San Francisco
182 Guerrero St.

182 Guerrero Street · (530) 424-9105
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

182 Guerrero Street, San Francisco, CA 94103
Mission Dolores

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,395

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 935 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
bike storage
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bike storage
internet access
Newly remodeled bright top floor 2 bedroom property ideally located between the Mission District, the Castro and Duboce Triangle, one block to Whole Foods and two blocks to Church Street Station MUNI. The unit also has a grassy tranquil shared yard. KEY FEATURES: - 2 Bedroom - Split Bath - Top Floor Unit - Walk Score 98! - Edwardian Building With Many Period Details - Pets OK! - Laundry In Unit - Bay Windows - Liebherr and Bosch Kitchen Appliances - Gas Range - Stainless Appliances - Newly Renovated - Modern Open Social Kitchen - Large Closets - Multiple Skylights - Garden Facing Bedroom - Backyard access available - Bicycle storage and storage lockers in basement - Property Wired For: DSL Comcast, Direct TV and Monkey Brains (Local High Speed Internet Provider) PROXIMITY: Best location in SF to easy access to Shopping, Muni, Bart and Freeway! - 1/4 block to 1st restaurant (http://www.missionbeachcafesf.com/) - 1.5 block to Whole Foods - 1.5 blocks to Muni Train - 1.5 blocks to Safeway - 2 blocks to Bart - 2 blocks to hardware store KEY Terms: Delivered Unfurnished, 12 month lease, Water, Sewer, Trash/Recycling Included, No Smoking, Well Behaved Pets Accepted, Cable and Monkey Brains Subscriptions Arranged Directly Between Tenant and Service Provider

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 182 Guerrero St. have any available units?
182 Guerrero St. has a unit available for $4,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 182 Guerrero St. have?
Some of 182 Guerrero St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 182 Guerrero St. currently offering any rent specials?
182 Guerrero St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 182 Guerrero St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 182 Guerrero St. is pet friendly.
Does 182 Guerrero St. offer parking?
No, 182 Guerrero St. does not offer parking.
Does 182 Guerrero St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 182 Guerrero St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 182 Guerrero St. have a pool?
No, 182 Guerrero St. does not have a pool.
Does 182 Guerrero St. have accessible units?
No, 182 Guerrero St. does not have accessible units.
Does 182 Guerrero St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 182 Guerrero St. does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

