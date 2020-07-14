1720 Leavenworth Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator microwave Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed garage parking alarm system

1720 Leavenworth occupies a prime location in postcard-worthy Russian Hill, just blocks from bustling Polk Street and Columbus Avenue - not to mention Hyde Street's famous views. Its proximity to nearby green space, some of San Francisco's best dining, drinking, and shopping, and tremendous accessibility make it a gem of one of the City's most desirable neighborhoods.Constructed in 1925, four-story 1720 Leavenworth stands out on the block with its unique peach exterior and blue-green accents. Its units balance historic charm and modern conveniences, with contemporary appliances, hardwood floors, and more. Commuters love 1720 Leavenworth's location just blocks from Van Ness Avenue's tech shuttle stops, and world-class public transportation means Downtown, the Financial District, and the rest of the City are easily accessible. When work is over, residents enjoy 1720 Leavenworth's excellent walkability. Food, drink, and shopping favorites abound on Polk Street and in nearby North Beach and Chinatown, including Saint Frank Coffee, neighborhood standout Elephant Sushi, and China Live. Dog walkers, picnickers, or anyone looking for some fresh air and city views have their choice of Ina Coolbrith Park, Broadway Tunnel West Mini Park, Hyde & Vallejo Mini Park, and more within blocks.This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.