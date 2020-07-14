All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:00 PM

1720 Leavenworth Street

1720 Leavenworth Street · (415) 881-5780
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1720 Leavenworth Street, San Francisco, CA 94109
Russian Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 7 · Avail. now

$2,895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 343 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
alarm system
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
microwave
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
garage
parking
alarm system
1720 Leavenworth occupies a prime location in postcard-worthy Russian Hill, just blocks from bustling Polk Street and Columbus Avenue - not to mention Hyde Street's famous views. Its proximity to nearby green space, some of San Francisco's best dining, drinking, and shopping, and tremendous accessibility make it a gem of one of the City's most desirable neighborhoods.Constructed in 1925, four-story 1720 Leavenworth stands out on the block with its unique peach exterior and blue-green accents. Its units balance historic charm and modern conveniences, with contemporary appliances, hardwood floors, and more. Commuters love 1720 Leavenworth's location just blocks from Van Ness Avenue's tech shuttle stops, and world-class public transportation means Downtown, the Financial District, and the rest of the City are easily accessible. When work is over, residents enjoy 1720 Leavenworth's excellent walkability. Food, drink, and shopping favorites abound on Polk Street and in nearby North Beach and Chinatown, including Saint Frank Coffee, neighborhood standout Elephant Sushi, and China Live. Dog walkers, picnickers, or anyone looking for some fresh air and city views have their choice of Ina Coolbrith Park, Broadway Tunnel West Mini Park, Hyde & Vallejo Mini Park, and more within blocks.This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
rent: $40/month per pet
restrictions: 40lb weight limit

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1720 Leavenworth Street have any available units?
1720 Leavenworth Street has a unit available for $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1720 Leavenworth Street have?
Some of 1720 Leavenworth Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1720 Leavenworth Street currently offering any rent specials?
1720 Leavenworth Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1720 Leavenworth Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1720 Leavenworth Street is pet friendly.
Does 1720 Leavenworth Street offer parking?
Yes, 1720 Leavenworth Street offers parking.
Does 1720 Leavenworth Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1720 Leavenworth Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1720 Leavenworth Street have a pool?
No, 1720 Leavenworth Street does not have a pool.
Does 1720 Leavenworth Street have accessible units?
No, 1720 Leavenworth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1720 Leavenworth Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1720 Leavenworth Street has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

