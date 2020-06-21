1662 Fulton St.

Amenities

Spectacular NOPA flat with large living room, dining room, eat in kitchen, Laundry, HUGE storage section in the garage and one car tandem parking included! Lucky's is just the next block over and the beautiful Panhandle park is just blocks away! Unit - 2 Br, 1 Ba - Large living room - Formal dining room with built in's - Laundry machines in back porch - Enormous storage closet in hallway - Shared yard - Huge storage area in garage - Tandem parking included Terms - Security deposit is 1.5x rent - Non smoking unit - Tenant pays all utilities LOCATION: The North Panhandle neighborhood has quickly become a household name in San Francisco, although it is better known as NoPa. NoPa s borders surround mostly residential properties, but its key location is convenient to some of the city s most popular destination restaurants and a growing number of storefronts. The eastern border runs along Divisadero Street, which is fast-paced with foot-traffic energy, boutique and vintage shops, epicurean desirables, and organic grocers. Residents who live in this neighborhood enjoy the amenity of not having to own an automobile to get around in the district and out to every corner of the city. Some longtime residents will also admit that they find little reason to leave the area, as all of the city s amenities are within reach. The neighborhood s westernmost border opens right up into Golden Gate Park providing endless opportunities for outdoor recreation and activities. Across the Panhandle, the long southern border along Fell Street provides a direct route to the freeway for residents that work outside the city or need a quick getaway. Other neighboring districts offer proximity to the University of San Francisco as well as the main facility for Kaiser Permanente. With a growing number of destination restaurants and storefronts igniting its soaring popularity, becoming a resident of the North Panhandle would be an honor in the eyes of many San Franciscans.



Terms: One year lease