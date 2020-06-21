All apartments in San Francisco
1662 Fulton St.

1662 Fulton Street · (415) 690-8156
Location

1662 Fulton Street, San Francisco, CA 94117
Western Addition

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,890

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spectacular NOPA flat with large living room, dining room, eat in kitchen, Laundry, HUGE storage section in the garage and one car tandem parking included! Lucky's is just the next block over and the beautiful Panhandle park is just blocks away! Unit - 2 Br, 1 Ba - Large living room - Formal dining room with built in's - Laundry machines in back porch - Enormous storage closet in hallway - Shared yard - Huge storage area in garage - Tandem parking included Terms - Security deposit is 1.5x rent - Non smoking unit - Tenant pays all utilities LOCATION: The North Panhandle neighborhood has quickly become a household name in San Francisco, although it is better known as NoPa. NoPa s borders surround mostly residential properties, but its key location is convenient to some of the city s most popular destination restaurants and a growing number of storefronts. The eastern border runs along Divisadero Street, which is fast-paced with foot-traffic energy, boutique and vintage shops, epicurean desirables, and organic grocers. Residents who live in this neighborhood enjoy the amenity of not having to own an automobile to get around in the district and out to every corner of the city. Some longtime residents will also admit that they find little reason to leave the area, as all of the city s amenities are within reach. The neighborhood s westernmost border opens right up into Golden Gate Park providing endless opportunities for outdoor recreation and activities. Across the Panhandle, the long southern border along Fell Street provides a direct route to the freeway for residents that work outside the city or need a quick getaway. Other neighboring districts offer proximity to the University of San Francisco as well as the main facility for Kaiser Permanente. With a growing number of destination restaurants and storefronts igniting its soaring popularity, becoming a resident of the North Panhandle would be an honor in the eyes of many San Franciscans.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1662 Fulton St. have any available units?
1662 Fulton St. has a unit available for $4,890 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1662 Fulton St. have?
Some of 1662 Fulton St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1662 Fulton St. currently offering any rent specials?
1662 Fulton St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1662 Fulton St. pet-friendly?
No, 1662 Fulton St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 1662 Fulton St. offer parking?
Yes, 1662 Fulton St. does offer parking.
Does 1662 Fulton St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1662 Fulton St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1662 Fulton St. have a pool?
No, 1662 Fulton St. does not have a pool.
Does 1662 Fulton St. have accessible units?
No, 1662 Fulton St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1662 Fulton St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1662 Fulton St. has units with dishwashers.
