1656 LEAVENWORTH Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator oven range Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Straight out of central casting, Russian Hill is quintessential San Francisco. This photogenic neighborhood is home to many of the city’s A-list attractions. Lombard’s crooked curves, Hyde Street Cable Cars and panoramic views of the Bay keep visitors endlessly entertained and residents in awe of the place they call home. Hyde and Polk are stocked with places to sip, savor and see. Pop into La Folie for some bubbly, catch a French flick at the Alliance Français, or shop for unique clothes at Belle Cose. Russian Hill is a star.



A good apartment is hard to find...until now! With hardwood floors, top tier appliances and beautifully appointed interiors, this Russian Hill apartment is a bit of a unicorn. This mythical building boasts a prime location on a quiet block of Leavenworth. It’s just a few blocks from Polk Street dining and shopping, and a mere Broadway Tunnel ride from North Beach.



