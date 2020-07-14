All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:50 AM

1656 LEAVENWORTH Apartments

1656 Leavenworth Street · (415) 964-2818
Location

1656 Leavenworth Street, San Francisco, CA 94109
Russian Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0005 · Avail. now

$2,795

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 399 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1656 LEAVENWORTH Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Straight out of central casting, Russian Hill is quintessential San Francisco. This photogenic neighborhood is home to many of the city’s A-list attractions. Lombard’s crooked curves, Hyde Street Cable Cars and panoramic views of the Bay keep visitors endlessly entertained and residents in awe of the place they call home. Hyde and Polk are stocked with places to sip, savor and see. Pop into La Folie for some bubbly, catch a French flick at the Alliance Français, or shop for unique clothes at Belle Cose. Russian Hill is a star.

A good apartment is hard to find...until now! With hardwood floors, top tier appliances and beautifully appointed interiors, this Russian Hill apartment is a bit of a unicorn. This mythical building boasts a prime location on a quiet block of Leavenworth. It’s just a few blocks from Polk Street dining and shopping, and a mere Broadway Tunnel ride from North Beach.

RentSFNow’s classic properties combine the best of both worlds – timeless character and contempora

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1656 LEAVENWORTH Apartments have any available units?
1656 LEAVENWORTH Apartments has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1656 LEAVENWORTH Apartments have?
Some of 1656 LEAVENWORTH Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1656 LEAVENWORTH Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
1656 LEAVENWORTH Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1656 LEAVENWORTH Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, 1656 LEAVENWORTH Apartments is pet friendly.
Does 1656 LEAVENWORTH Apartments offer parking?
No, 1656 LEAVENWORTH Apartments does not offer parking.
Does 1656 LEAVENWORTH Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1656 LEAVENWORTH Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1656 LEAVENWORTH Apartments have a pool?
No, 1656 LEAVENWORTH Apartments does not have a pool.
Does 1656 LEAVENWORTH Apartments have accessible units?
No, 1656 LEAVENWORTH Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does 1656 LEAVENWORTH Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, 1656 LEAVENWORTH Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

