Here's your chance to live in a spacious one bedroom apartment under 3k in San Francisco! Parking is available and coin operated machines are in the building! The unit has three spacious rooms. One nice sized bedroom, large living room and an eat in kitchen. There is new flooring throughout + band new kitchen cabinets + appliances. One full bath with tub, ample closet space and clean! This building is conveniently located near Japantown, and to may shops, restaurants and easy public transportation! Key Features: - One Bedroom / One Bathroom - Top Floor Unit - New Kitchen includes: new cabinets, new french door fridge, dishwasher, oven/range - Eat in kitchen - light and bright unit - laundry in building -New wood flooring Dimensions: - Living room 17 11 x 11 7 - Bedroom 11 10 x 12 4 Location: - 1630 Sutter St #19 (Japantown) - 4 blocks to Lafayette Park - 3 blocks to Japantown - near trendy Filmore St - Entertainment nearby: AMC Kubaki 8, The Filmore, - Safeway grocery store near by Key Terms: - Rent $ 2,950 - Security deposit is 1.5x rent - Owner pays water + garbage/recycling/compost - Secure parking outdoor. ($200 / month) - One small pet negotiable, some restrictions and additional $500 deposit is required - One year lease - Non-smoking unit - Available Now!



