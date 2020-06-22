All apartments in San Francisco
1630 Sutter St.
1630 Sutter St.

1630 Sutter Street · (650) 761-2548
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1630 Sutter Street, San Francisco, CA 94109
Japantown

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Here's your chance to live in a spacious one bedroom apartment under 3k in San Francisco! Parking is available and coin operated machines are in the building! The unit has three spacious rooms. One nice sized bedroom, large living room and an eat in kitchen. There is new flooring throughout + band new kitchen cabinets + appliances. One full bath with tub, ample closet space and clean! This building is conveniently located near Japantown, and to may shops, restaurants and easy public transportation! Key Features: - One Bedroom / One Bathroom - Top Floor Unit - New Kitchen includes: new cabinets, new french door fridge, dishwasher, oven/range - Eat in kitchen - light and bright unit - laundry in building -New wood flooring Dimensions: - Living room 17 11 x 11 7 - Bedroom 11 10 x 12 4 Location: - 1630 Sutter St #19 (Japantown) - 4 blocks to Lafayette Park - 3 blocks to Japantown - near trendy Filmore St - Entertainment nearby: AMC Kubaki 8, The Filmore, - Safeway grocery store near by Key Terms: - Rent $ 2,950 - Security deposit is 1.5x rent - Owner pays water + garbage/recycling/compost - Secure parking outdoor. ($200 / month) - One small pet negotiable, some restrictions and additional $500 deposit is required - One year lease - Non-smoking unit - Available Now!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1630 Sutter St. have any available units?
1630 Sutter St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1630 Sutter St. have?
Some of 1630 Sutter St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1630 Sutter St. currently offering any rent specials?
1630 Sutter St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1630 Sutter St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1630 Sutter St. is pet friendly.
Does 1630 Sutter St. offer parking?
Yes, 1630 Sutter St. does offer parking.
Does 1630 Sutter St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1630 Sutter St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1630 Sutter St. have a pool?
No, 1630 Sutter St. does not have a pool.
Does 1630 Sutter St. have accessible units?
No, 1630 Sutter St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1630 Sutter St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1630 Sutter St. has units with dishwashers.
