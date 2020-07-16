1578 Indiana St. #2

Amenities
Dogpatch/Potrero: Bi-Level Live/Work Loft w/ Parking & Shared Roof Deck - **To schedule an in-person showing and to review our showing protocol, please go to: http://tours.sfcityrents.com/s3/
**We are conducting in-person tours, but are also accepting applications and signing leases once tenants have viewed the video walkthrough. An in-person tour is not required to apply or to sign a lease. You can watch the video walkthrough here, or call, email or text us for the link, or to schedule an in-person showing.**
Expansive unfurnished 1 bedroom + den live/work loft in an elevator bldg in Dogpatch. Built in 2003, this condo is located in a boutique 12 unit building. Features include:
- tons of natural light
- open living and dining areas
- plenty of space for working from home
- hardwood floors on the main level
- gas fireplace
- soaring ceilings
- large kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite counters
- enclosed den with queen size built-in Murphy bed
- master bedroom with en-suite bathroom is located in upstairs loft (not enclosed)
- 2 full bathrooms
- in-unit washer and dryer
- 1 car parking is included
- private storage unit is included
- shared roof deck
- building is wired for high speed internet by Monkeybrains
Pets considered on a case by case basis, subject to HOA rules.
12 month minimum lease, unfurnished. Non-smoking unit. Square footage is approximate. Tenant pays non-refundable move in/out fee and refundable moving deposit to HOA, if required. Owner pays monthly HOA dues.
**To schedule a showing go to: http://tours.sfcityrents.com/s3/
We look forward to hearing from you!
SF City Rents
DRE# 01182457 (please don't use the DRE# to request a showing, instead please provide the property address: 1578 Indiana #2)
