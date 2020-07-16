All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

1578 Indiana St. #2

1578 Indiana Street · (415) 347-6184
Location

1578 Indiana Street, San Francisco, CA 94107
Central Waterfront

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1578 Indiana St. #2 - 2 · Avail. now

$4,999

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
internet access
Dogpatch/Potrero: Bi-Level Live/Work Loft w/ Parking & Shared Roof Deck - **To schedule an in-person showing and to review our showing protocol, please go to: http://tours.sfcityrents.com/s3/

**We are conducting in-person tours, but are also accepting applications and signing leases once tenants have viewed the video walkthrough. An in-person tour is not required to apply or to sign a lease. You can watch the video walkthrough here, or call, email or text us for the link, or to schedule an in-person showing.**

Expansive unfurnished 1 bedroom + den live/work loft in an elevator bldg in Dogpatch. Built in 2003, this condo is located in a boutique 12 unit building. Features include:

- tons of natural light
- open living and dining areas
- plenty of space for working from home
- hardwood floors on the main level
- gas fireplace
- soaring ceilings
- large kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite counters
- enclosed den with queen size built-in Murphy bed
- master bedroom with en-suite bathroom is located in upstairs loft (not enclosed)
- 2 full bathrooms
- in-unit washer and dryer
- 1 car parking is included
- private storage unit is included
- shared roof deck
- building is wired for high speed internet by Monkeybrains

Pets considered on a case by case basis, subject to HOA rules.

12 month minimum lease, unfurnished. Non-smoking unit. Square footage is approximate. Tenant pays non-refundable move in/out fee and refundable moving deposit to HOA, if required. Owner pays monthly HOA dues.

**To schedule a showing go to: http://tours.sfcityrents.com/s3/

We look forward to hearing from you!

SF City Rents
DRE# 01182457 (please don't use the DRE# to request a showing, instead please provide the property address: 1578 Indiana #2)

(RLNE4944836)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1578 Indiana St. #2 have any available units?
1578 Indiana St. #2 has a unit available for $4,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1578 Indiana St. #2 have?
Some of 1578 Indiana St. #2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1578 Indiana St. #2 currently offering any rent specials?
1578 Indiana St. #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1578 Indiana St. #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1578 Indiana St. #2 is pet friendly.
Does 1578 Indiana St. #2 offer parking?
Yes, 1578 Indiana St. #2 offers parking.
Does 1578 Indiana St. #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1578 Indiana St. #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1578 Indiana St. #2 have a pool?
No, 1578 Indiana St. #2 does not have a pool.
Does 1578 Indiana St. #2 have accessible units?
No, 1578 Indiana St. #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1578 Indiana St. #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1578 Indiana St. #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

