1578 Indiana St. #2

Dogpatch/Potrero: Bi-Level Live/Work Loft w/ Parking & Shared Roof Deck - **To schedule an in-person showing and to review our showing protocol, please go to: http://tours.sfcityrents.com/s3/



**We are conducting in-person tours, but are also accepting applications and signing leases once tenants have viewed the video walkthrough. An in-person tour is not required to apply or to sign a lease. You can watch the video walkthrough here, or call, email or text us for the link, or to schedule an in-person showing.**



Expansive unfurnished 1 bedroom + den live/work loft in an elevator bldg in Dogpatch. Built in 2003, this condo is located in a boutique 12 unit building. Features include:



- tons of natural light

- open living and dining areas

- plenty of space for working from home

- hardwood floors on the main level

- gas fireplace

- soaring ceilings

- large kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite counters

- enclosed den with queen size built-in Murphy bed

- master bedroom with en-suite bathroom is located in upstairs loft (not enclosed)

- 2 full bathrooms

- in-unit washer and dryer

- 1 car parking is included

- private storage unit is included

- shared roof deck

- building is wired for high speed internet by Monkeybrains



Pets considered on a case by case basis, subject to HOA rules.



12 month minimum lease, unfurnished. Non-smoking unit. Square footage is approximate. Tenant pays non-refundable move in/out fee and refundable moving deposit to HOA, if required. Owner pays monthly HOA dues.



**To schedule a showing go to: http://tours.sfcityrents.com/s3/



We look forward to hearing from you!



SF City Rents

(RLNE4944836)