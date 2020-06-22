All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 1515 15th St # 3RL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
1515 15th St # 3RL
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

1515 15th St # 3RL

1515 15th Street · (707) 883-0874
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Mission District
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1515 15th Street, San Francisco, CA 94103
Mission District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $2695 · Avail. Jun 28

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 420 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Available 06/28/20 New modern Studio w Parking & Storage in heart of Mission!!

1515 15th Street is the 5 story residential development just two blocks from 16th St BART, located at the heart of Mission District. Walking distance to Uber, Square, Twitter & all major tech shuttle stops
Very Secure building. Includes Utilities - Water, Sewer, Trash & Gas.

KEY FEATURES:

Year Built: 2014
Sq Footage: 430 sq. ft. approx.
Bedrooms: 0 Bed
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Lease Duration: 6+ month lease
Deposit: 1 month rent
Parking: $300 extra
Pet Policy: Small dogs & cats
Floor: 3rd Floor
Property Type: Luxury Condo

UNIT DESCRIPTION:

This peacefully quite unit comes with large studio floor plan and designer appliances.

• Oak Hardwood Floors Throughout
• Custom European-Style High Gloss Cabinets
• Quartz Countertops with Full-Height Tile Backsplash
• Gourmet Kitchen with Bertazzoni and Bosh Appliances
• Plenty of Closet Space

COMMUNITY FEATURES:

• Indoor bike parking and bike work station
• Storage Unit
• Peaceful and quiet courtyard
• Rooftop with social seating, outdoor grill, communal table and sun deck
• Amazing panoramic views of San Francisco skyline

LEASE TERMS:

* 6+ Month Lease
* Parking - $300 extra
* Storage - $100 extra
* Furnished - $200 extra
* Pet Rent - $150. Extra $500 Deposit
* Owner pays for trash, sewer, and water
* Tenant responsible for electricity
* Security Deposit - 1 month rent
* Tenant pays Move In/Move Out Fees

(RLNE4539917)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1515 15th St # 3RL have any available units?
1515 15th St # 3RL has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1515 15th St # 3RL have?
Some of 1515 15th St # 3RL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1515 15th St # 3RL currently offering any rent specials?
1515 15th St # 3RL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1515 15th St # 3RL pet-friendly?
Yes, 1515 15th St # 3RL is pet friendly.
Does 1515 15th St # 3RL offer parking?
Yes, 1515 15th St # 3RL does offer parking.
Does 1515 15th St # 3RL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1515 15th St # 3RL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1515 15th St # 3RL have a pool?
No, 1515 15th St # 3RL does not have a pool.
Does 1515 15th St # 3RL have accessible units?
No, 1515 15th St # 3RL does not have accessible units.
Does 1515 15th St # 3RL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1515 15th St # 3RL has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1515 15th St # 3RL?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Alta Potrero
1301 16th Street
San Francisco, CA 94103
The Duboce Apartments
2198 Market St
San Francisco, CA 94114
1405 FRANKLIN
1405 Franklin St
San Francisco, CA 94109
Ashton San Francisco
301 Executive Park Blvd.
San Francisco, CA 94134
950 FRANKLIN
950 Franklin St
San Francisco, CA 94109
888 O'Farrell
888 O'farrell Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
500 STANYAN
500 Stanyan St
San Francisco, CA 94117
685 GEARY
685 Geary St
San Francisco, CA 94102

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity