1515 15th St # 3RL

Available 06/28/20 New modern Studio w Parking & Storage in heart of Mission!!



1515 15th Street is the 5 story residential development just two blocks from 16th St BART, located at the heart of Mission District. Walking distance to Uber, Square, Twitter & all major tech shuttle stops

Very Secure building. Includes Utilities - Water, Sewer, Trash & Gas.



KEY FEATURES:



Year Built: 2014

Sq Footage: 430 sq. ft. approx.

Bedrooms: 0 Bed

Bathrooms: 1 Bath

Lease Duration: 6+ month lease

Deposit: 1 month rent

Parking: $300 extra

Pet Policy: Small dogs & cats

Floor: 3rd Floor

Property Type: Luxury Condo



UNIT DESCRIPTION:



This peacefully quite unit comes with large studio floor plan and designer appliances.



• Oak Hardwood Floors Throughout

• Custom European-Style High Gloss Cabinets

• Quartz Countertops with Full-Height Tile Backsplash

• Gourmet Kitchen with Bertazzoni and Bosh Appliances

• Plenty of Closet Space



COMMUNITY FEATURES:



• Indoor bike parking and bike work station

• Storage Unit

• Peaceful and quiet courtyard

• Rooftop with social seating, outdoor grill, communal table and sun deck

• Amazing panoramic views of San Francisco skyline



LEASE TERMS:



* 6+ Month Lease

* Parking - $300 extra

* Storage - $100 extra

* Furnished - $200 extra

* Pet Rent - $150. Extra $500 Deposit

* Owner pays for trash, sewer, and water

* Tenant responsible for electricity

* Security Deposit - 1 month rent

* Tenant pays Move In/Move Out Fees



