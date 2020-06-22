1515 15th St # 3RL

Amenities
Available 06/28/20 New modern Studio w Parking & Storage in heart of Mission!!
1515 15th Street is the 5 story residential development just two blocks from 16th St BART, located at the heart of Mission District. Walking distance to Uber, Square, Twitter & all major tech shuttle stops
Very Secure building. Includes Utilities - Water, Sewer, Trash & Gas.
KEY FEATURES:
Year Built: 2014
Sq Footage: 430 sq. ft. approx.
Bedrooms: 0 Bed
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Lease Duration: 6+ month lease
Deposit: 1 month rent
Parking: $300 extra
Pet Policy: Small dogs & cats
Floor: 3rd Floor
Property Type: Luxury Condo
UNIT DESCRIPTION:
This peacefully quite unit comes with large studio floor plan and designer appliances.
• Oak Hardwood Floors Throughout
• Custom European-Style High Gloss Cabinets
• Quartz Countertops with Full-Height Tile Backsplash
• Gourmet Kitchen with Bertazzoni and Bosh Appliances
• Plenty of Closet Space
COMMUNITY FEATURES:
• Indoor bike parking and bike work station
• Storage Unit
• Peaceful and quiet courtyard
• Rooftop with social seating, outdoor grill, communal table and sun deck
• Amazing panoramic views of San Francisco skyline
LEASE TERMS:
* 6+ Month Lease
* Parking - $300 extra
* Storage - $100 extra
* Furnished - $200 extra
* Pet Rent - $150. Extra $500 Deposit
* Owner pays for trash, sewer, and water
* Tenant responsible for electricity
* Security Deposit - 1 month rent
* Tenant pays Move In/Move Out Fees
