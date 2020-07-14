All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated May 13 2020 at 10:06 PM

1501 HAIGHT

1501 Haight St · (415) 851-4214
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1501 Haight St, San Francisco, CA 94117
Haight Ashbury

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 years AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1501 HAIGHT.

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
range
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Living in San Francisco isn't just about having a place to call home, it's about the experience. It's waking up knowing that the best entertainment, food, shopping and jobs are all just outside your doorstep. It's being part of a community steeped in history, yet one that is also constantly evolving and at the forefront of all the latest trends. RentSFNow's portfolio of over 150 buildings in more than 20 neighborhoods across San Francisco gives you the opportunity to be part of that experience. All of our buildings feature comfort and style in the most dynamic city locales. One application is all it takes to see any of the available apartments. At RentSFNow, we strive to help you find your ideal home quickly and efficiently.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 40 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
deposit: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat
Parking Details: street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1501 HAIGHT have any available units?
1501 HAIGHT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1501 HAIGHT have?
Some of 1501 HAIGHT's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1501 HAIGHT currently offering any rent specials?
1501 HAIGHT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1501 HAIGHT pet-friendly?
Yes, 1501 HAIGHT is pet friendly.
Does 1501 HAIGHT offer parking?
Yes, 1501 HAIGHT offers parking.
Does 1501 HAIGHT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1501 HAIGHT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1501 HAIGHT have a pool?
No, 1501 HAIGHT does not have a pool.
Does 1501 HAIGHT have accessible units?
No, 1501 HAIGHT does not have accessible units.
Does 1501 HAIGHT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1501 HAIGHT has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

