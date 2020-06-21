1501 Greenwich Street #307

Amenities
Luxury Condo Bldg, GG Bridge View, Hdwd Flrs, 2 Car Pkg | Elite Leasing - Contact us for a Video Walkthrough of the Property.
PROPERTY SUMMARY:
Rent: $5,750/mo.
Security Deposit: 1.5 x Rent
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2
Parking: 2 car garage
Amenities: Shared Yard
Pets: Under 25lbs considered
Available Date: Now
Lease Term: 1 year
Utilities Included: Water, sewer & garbage
Property Type: Unfurnished
Floors: Hardwood
Laundry: In unit
Condo HOA Move-in Move-out Fees: $1,000
Application Fee: $40 per person
Renters Insurance Required
CONTACT INFORMATION:
Elite Leasing: BrownPatki@vanguardsf.com
Agent Brian Brown (BRE #01461194), Vanguard Properties
Agent: Mahesh Patki (BRE#01948053), Vanguard Properties
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:
Immaculate 2BD/2BA apartment in the desirable Marina/Cow Hollow District in a luxury elevator building constructed in 2008. The unit boasts hardwood floors throughout with high ceilings. Kitchen has modern finishes with stainless steel Viking appliances, granite counter-tops and an In Unit Washer/Dryer. This condo is located in close proximity to public transportation, Fort Mason, the Aquatic Park and the restaurants and attractions of Union & Chestnut St.
The building has a wonderfully landscaped patio and garden with BBQ area.
