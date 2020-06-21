All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 1501 Greenwich Street #307.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
1501 Greenwich Street #307
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

1501 Greenwich Street #307

1501 Greenwich Street · (415) 756-4505
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1501 Greenwich Street, San Francisco, CA 94123
Union Street

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1501 Greenwich Street #307 · Avail. now

$5,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Luxury Condo Bldg, GG Bridge View, Hdwd Flrs, 2 Car Pkg | Elite Leasing - Contact us for a Video Walkthrough of the Property.

PROPERTY SUMMARY:
Rent: $5,750/mo.
Security Deposit: 1.5 x Rent
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2
Parking: 2 car garage
Amenities: Shared Yard
Pets: Under 25lbs considered
Available Date: Now
Lease Term: 1 year
Utilities Included: Water, sewer & garbage
Property Type: Unfurnished
Floors: Hardwood
Laundry: In unit
Condo HOA Move-in Move-out Fees: $1,000
Application Fee: $40 per person
Renters Insurance Required

CONTACT INFORMATION:
Elite Leasing: BrownPatki@vanguardsf.com

Agent Brian Brown (BRE #01461194), Vanguard Properties
Agent: Mahesh Patki (BRE#01948053), Vanguard Properties

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:
Immaculate 2BD/2BA apartment in the desirable Marina/Cow Hollow District in a luxury elevator building constructed in 2008. The unit boasts hardwood floors throughout with high ceilings. Kitchen has modern finishes with stainless steel Viking appliances, granite counter-tops and an In Unit Washer/Dryer. This condo is located in close proximity to public transportation, Fort Mason, the Aquatic Park and the restaurants and attractions of Union & Chestnut St.

The building has a wonderfully landscaped patio and garden with BBQ area.

View our other available rentals at: http://www.brownpatki.com/available-rentals/

Need help finding a rental property? Read about our Relocation Services at http://www.brownpatki.com/relocation/

Keywords: 3D Tour, 3D Tours, 3D Walkthrough, Virtual Tour, Virtual Tours, Virtual-tour, 360 Tour, walk-around, inspection, quick tour, quick-tour

(RLNE5831736)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1501 Greenwich Street #307 have any available units?
1501 Greenwich Street #307 has a unit available for $5,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1501 Greenwich Street #307 have?
Some of 1501 Greenwich Street #307's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1501 Greenwich Street #307 currently offering any rent specials?
1501 Greenwich Street #307 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1501 Greenwich Street #307 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1501 Greenwich Street #307 is pet friendly.
Does 1501 Greenwich Street #307 offer parking?
Yes, 1501 Greenwich Street #307 does offer parking.
Does 1501 Greenwich Street #307 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1501 Greenwich Street #307 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1501 Greenwich Street #307 have a pool?
No, 1501 Greenwich Street #307 does not have a pool.
Does 1501 Greenwich Street #307 have accessible units?
No, 1501 Greenwich Street #307 does not have accessible units.
Does 1501 Greenwich Street #307 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1501 Greenwich Street #307 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1501 Greenwich Street #307?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Cornelia Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental
641 O Farrell St
San Francisco, CA 94109
2240 LARKIN Street
2240 Larkin Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
33 Tehama
33 Tehama St
San Francisco, CA 94105
Avalon Dogpatch
800 Indiana St
San Francisco, CA 94107
One Henry Adams
1 Henry Adams St
San Francisco, CA 94103
990 Geary
990 Geary St
San Francisco, CA 94109
2175 Market
2175 Market St
San Francisco, CA 94114
3410 22nd Street
3410 22nd Street
San Francisco, CA 94110

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity