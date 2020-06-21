1501 Greenwich Street #307

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking bbq/grill garage

Luxury Condo Bldg, GG Bridge View, Hdwd Flrs, 2 Car Pkg | Elite Leasing - Contact us for a Video Walkthrough of the Property.



PROPERTY SUMMARY:

Rent: $5,750/mo.

Security Deposit: 1.5 x Rent

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: 2 car garage

Amenities: Shared Yard

Pets: Under 25lbs considered

Available Date: Now

Lease Term: 1 year

Utilities Included: Water, sewer & garbage

Property Type: Unfurnished

Floors: Hardwood

Laundry: In unit

Condo HOA Move-in Move-out Fees: $1,000

Application Fee: $40 per person

Renters Insurance Required



CONTACT INFORMATION:

Elite Leasing: BrownPatki@vanguardsf.com



Agent Brian Brown (BRE #01461194), Vanguard Properties

Agent: Mahesh Patki (BRE#01948053), Vanguard Properties



PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:

Immaculate 2BD/2BA apartment in the desirable Marina/Cow Hollow District in a luxury elevator building constructed in 2008. The unit boasts hardwood floors throughout with high ceilings. Kitchen has modern finishes with stainless steel Viking appliances, granite counter-tops and an In Unit Washer/Dryer. This condo is located in close proximity to public transportation, Fort Mason, the Aquatic Park and the restaurants and attractions of Union & Chestnut St.



The building has a wonderfully landscaped patio and garden with BBQ area.



View our other available rentals at: http://www.brownpatki.com/available-rentals/



Need help finding a rental property? Read about our Relocation Services at http://www.brownpatki.com/relocation/



Keywords: 3D Tour, 3D Tours, 3D Walkthrough, Virtual Tour, Virtual Tours, Virtual-tour, 360 Tour, walk-around, inspection, quick tour, quick-tour



(RLNE5831736)