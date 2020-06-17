All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:34 AM

1407 Golden Gate Avenue

1407 Golden Gate Avenue · (415) 515-4329
Location

1407 Golden Gate Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94115
Western Addition

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1407 Golden Gate Avenue · Avail. now

$5,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3BR+/1.5BA Meticulous! Fabulous Alamo Square! Parking & Laundry! PROGRESSIVE - Designed to the highest quality standards this large full floor flat attributes to the Victorian Era with soaring ceilings, ceiling medallions, wainscoting, parquet and softwood floors, crown moldings and grand rooms. Spacious kitchen, 1.5 baths, large open family room, office, dining room, in unit washer and dryer, parking, and pet friendly, this unit is for people who appreciate meticulous attention to detail.

Enter the unit up an elegant exterior staircase. The long gallery hallway with beautiful wood flooring connects all the rooms in the house. Up front is a gracious living room with large bay windows, gas fireplace, parquet flooring, built ins and an elegant chandelier.

Bedroom 1 is further down the hall with meticulously restored molding.
Bedroom 2 and bedroom 3 are situated midway in the unit and are also generous on size, with wood flooring.
On the opposite side of the bedrooms, once will find a very comfortably laid out and functionally designed home office with custom built in desks, storage and floating shelving.
The spacious bathroom features a shower over tub and plenty of storage. Plus an additional bath.

The elegant dining room in the back of this fabulous flat opens up to kitchen which features ample cabinet and counter space, stainless steel appliances including gas stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, built in microwave and garbage disposal. If you love to cook, you will love this kitchen! There is also a free standing, portable center island.

The large family room and kitchen open to the exclusive use back deck - the perfect spot for entertainment or simple relaxation.

In unit laundry room and Elfa closet system in the hall.

Additional features of this stunning flat include:
- Garage parking for 1 vehicle included in rent
- Gorgeous wood floors throughout
- High ceilings
- Designated storage
- Solar panels for electricity
- Central heating
- Updated electrical
- One of 3 units in a well maintained building and professionally managed unit

Great location! Short walk to Divisadero Street tech shuttles, steps from fabulous NOPA restaurants, coffee shops and retail stores. Easy access to Highways 101 and 280.

Available for immediate occupancy
12 month lease
Monthly Rent: $5,950.00
Security Deposit: 1.5x one months rent
Owner pays water, household trash removal.
Pets considered with extra $500.00 deposit
No smoking

For showings, respond via email to this ad or text / call 415-794-9727

LOCATION: 1407 Golden Gate Avenue @ Steiner Street

CA BRE License # 01905856
Progressive Property Group

(RLNE5618228)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1407 Golden Gate Avenue have any available units?
1407 Golden Gate Avenue has a unit available for $5,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1407 Golden Gate Avenue have?
Some of 1407 Golden Gate Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1407 Golden Gate Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1407 Golden Gate Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1407 Golden Gate Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1407 Golden Gate Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1407 Golden Gate Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1407 Golden Gate Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1407 Golden Gate Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1407 Golden Gate Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1407 Golden Gate Avenue have a pool?
No, 1407 Golden Gate Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1407 Golden Gate Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1407 Golden Gate Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1407 Golden Gate Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1407 Golden Gate Avenue has units with dishwashers.
