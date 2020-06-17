1407 Golden Gate Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar on-site laundry parking garage

3BR+/1.5BA Meticulous! Fabulous Alamo Square! Parking & Laundry! PROGRESSIVE - Designed to the highest quality standards this large full floor flat attributes to the Victorian Era with soaring ceilings, ceiling medallions, wainscoting, parquet and softwood floors, crown moldings and grand rooms. Spacious kitchen, 1.5 baths, large open family room, office, dining room, in unit washer and dryer, parking, and pet friendly, this unit is for people who appreciate meticulous attention to detail.



Enter the unit up an elegant exterior staircase. The long gallery hallway with beautiful wood flooring connects all the rooms in the house. Up front is a gracious living room with large bay windows, gas fireplace, parquet flooring, built ins and an elegant chandelier.



Bedroom 1 is further down the hall with meticulously restored molding.

Bedroom 2 and bedroom 3 are situated midway in the unit and are also generous on size, with wood flooring.

On the opposite side of the bedrooms, once will find a very comfortably laid out and functionally designed home office with custom built in desks, storage and floating shelving.

The spacious bathroom features a shower over tub and plenty of storage. Plus an additional bath.



The elegant dining room in the back of this fabulous flat opens up to kitchen which features ample cabinet and counter space, stainless steel appliances including gas stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, built in microwave and garbage disposal. If you love to cook, you will love this kitchen! There is also a free standing, portable center island.



The large family room and kitchen open to the exclusive use back deck - the perfect spot for entertainment or simple relaxation.



In unit laundry room and Elfa closet system in the hall.



Additional features of this stunning flat include:

- Garage parking for 1 vehicle included in rent

- Gorgeous wood floors throughout

- High ceilings

- Designated storage

- Solar panels for electricity

- Central heating

- Updated electrical

- One of 3 units in a well maintained building and professionally managed unit



Great location! Short walk to Divisadero Street tech shuttles, steps from fabulous NOPA restaurants, coffee shops and retail stores. Easy access to Highways 101 and 280.



Available for immediate occupancy

12 month lease

Monthly Rent: $5,950.00

Security Deposit: 1.5x one months rent

Owner pays water, household trash removal.

Pets considered with extra $500.00 deposit

No smoking



For showings, respond via email to this ad or text / call 415-794-9727



LOCATION: 1407 Golden Gate Avenue @ Steiner Street



CA BRE License # 01905856

Progressive Property Group



