Last updated June 11 2020 at 2:31 PM

139 Scott St.

139 Scott Street · (415) 735-4670
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

139 Scott Street, San Francisco, CA 94117
Lower Haight

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
This spacious, furnished Jr. one bedroom home is located on a prime block in the Duboce Triangle neighborhood. It has an open layout and is smartly laid out to maximize the space. On one side of the home is a queen sized bed and a large workspace great for evening projects or a home office setup. On the other side is a comfortable living space with an L-shaped couch and flat-screen HDTV. There is also a dining table and fully equipped kitchen. The kitchen and bathroom are recently remodeled with modern conveniences, including stainless appliances and a large, enclosed steam shower. The home is conveniently located steps to Duboce Park, shops, restaurants, cafes, and public transportation. This central location makes it easy to walk to numerous surrounding neighborhoods, including Lower Haight, NOPA, Hayes Valley, Castro, Mission Dolores, and Haight Ashbury. It is the perfect home to shelter in place and offers the flexibility of a shorter-term or longer-term lease based on your needs. KEY FEATURES: - Jr. One Bedroom - Queen Bed - Recently Remodeled - Desk/Workspace - Fully Equipped Kitchen - Stainless Appliances, Including Gas Range and Microwave - Flat Screen HDTV - Steam Shower - Laundry in Building LOCATION: - Walk Score: 96 Walker s Paradise - Transit Score: 96 Rider s Paradise - Steps to Public Transportation (Multiple MUNI Bus Lines and N-Judah) - Steps to Shops and Restaurants of Lower Haight, Divisadero Corridor, and Duboce Park - 2 Blocks to CPMC Davies Campus - Short Walk to Cafes and Restaurants of Duboce Triangle - Short Walk to Safeway, Bi-Rite, and Falleti s Market - Easy Walk to Shops and Restaurants of Hayes Valley, Mission Dolores, and Castro - Easy Walk to Alamo Square Park, Panhandle, Buena Vista Park, and Dolores Park KEY TERMS: - Delivered Furnished - Lease Term: 1-12 Months - Security Deposit: 1 Month s Rent with Qualifying FICO Score - Utilities: Additional $100 for WiFi, Gas, Electricity, Water, and Trash - Dogs Negotiable (Considered on a case-by-case basis; Pet rent applies) - Sorry, No Parking - Square Footage Approximate - Pricing dependent on season and length of term and subject to change Please call for additional details, or to schedule a showing. Thank you!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 139 Scott St. have any available units?
139 Scott St. has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 139 Scott St. have?
Some of 139 Scott St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 139 Scott St. currently offering any rent specials?
139 Scott St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 139 Scott St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 139 Scott St. is pet friendly.
Does 139 Scott St. offer parking?
No, 139 Scott St. does not offer parking.
Does 139 Scott St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 139 Scott St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 139 Scott St. have a pool?
No, 139 Scott St. does not have a pool.
Does 139 Scott St. have accessible units?
No, 139 Scott St. does not have accessible units.
Does 139 Scott St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 139 Scott St. does not have units with dishwashers.
