139 Scott St.

This spacious, furnished Jr. one bedroom home is located on a prime block in the Duboce Triangle neighborhood. It has an open layout and is smartly laid out to maximize the space. On one side of the home is a queen sized bed and a large workspace great for evening projects or a home office setup. On the other side is a comfortable living space with an L-shaped couch and flat-screen HDTV. There is also a dining table and fully equipped kitchen. The kitchen and bathroom are recently remodeled with modern conveniences, including stainless appliances and a large, enclosed steam shower. The home is conveniently located steps to Duboce Park, shops, restaurants, cafes, and public transportation. This central location makes it easy to walk to numerous surrounding neighborhoods, including Lower Haight, NOPA, Hayes Valley, Castro, Mission Dolores, and Haight Ashbury. It is the perfect home to shelter in place and offers the flexibility of a shorter-term or longer-term lease based on your needs. KEY FEATURES: - Jr. One Bedroom - Queen Bed - Recently Remodeled - Desk/Workspace - Fully Equipped Kitchen - Stainless Appliances, Including Gas Range and Microwave - Flat Screen HDTV - Steam Shower - Laundry in Building LOCATION: - Walk Score: 96 Walker s Paradise - Transit Score: 96 Rider s Paradise - Steps to Public Transportation (Multiple MUNI Bus Lines and N-Judah) - Steps to Shops and Restaurants of Lower Haight, Divisadero Corridor, and Duboce Park - 2 Blocks to CPMC Davies Campus - Short Walk to Cafes and Restaurants of Duboce Triangle - Short Walk to Safeway, Bi-Rite, and Falleti s Market - Easy Walk to Shops and Restaurants of Hayes Valley, Mission Dolores, and Castro - Easy Walk to Alamo Square Park, Panhandle, Buena Vista Park, and Dolores Park KEY TERMS: - Delivered Furnished - Lease Term: 1-12 Months - Security Deposit: 1 Month s Rent with Qualifying FICO Score - Utilities: Additional $100 for WiFi, Gas, Electricity, Water, and Trash - Dogs Negotiable (Considered on a case-by-case basis; Pet rent applies) - Sorry, No Parking - Square Footage Approximate - Pricing dependent on season and length of term and subject to change Please call for additional details, or to schedule a showing. Thank you!



