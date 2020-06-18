1255 Polk Street #44.

Amenities

coffee bar microwave internet access carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet microwave refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar internet access

PRIVATE ROOM WITH PRIVATE ENTRY: NOT A STUDIO OR ROOM IN AN APT, similar like dormitory. You don't share the room with anyone. Move-in condition, high ceilings, plenty of natural light, light fixture, w/w carpet & vinyl floors, refrigerator w/counter-top, sink in room with medicine cabinet, closet space. Bathroom in common hallway and share with few others. NO KITCHEN, MICROWAVE OVEN ALLOWABLE. A full size bed, desk, computer, TV, & chair easily fit in the room. NO PETS. MOVE-IN READY & ON-SITE MANAGER. Flat fee for utilities. Internet services, etc at your expense. Minimum 6 months. CONVENIENT, EASY ACCESS LOCATION: Van Ness Ave corridor, New CPMC, Civic Center, SOMA, Downtown, Union Square,Market St, Financial District close by. Trader Joe's, Whole Food, coffee shops, restaurants, take-outs, deli, laundry across the street, banks, People's Barber, etc. walking distance. Public transportation MUNI &; BART. More details &; by appt only, call Judy (415)742-2611. BEST TO CALL ME.