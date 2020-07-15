1253 17th Avenue - 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Open House Sunday, July 12th at 2:30p.m. We are only allowing 2 people to view at a time. Please wear a face covering.



This quiet, 2 bed/1 bath unit, is on the lower storey of a two storey 4 unit-building in Inner Sunset. Less than a block to Golden Gate Park, and with great transportation links available on 19th Ave, this apartment is wonderfully located for both work and play. In close proximity to a multitude of banking, grocery, and restaurant options, a Walk Score of 96 out of 100 has been awarded.



Two bedrooms with large storage closets, one bathroom with over tub shower, living room, all electric kitchen with lots of storage. Laundry in building. Parking in garage for one car.



Sorry, No Pets. For viewing arrangements call Carol Dineen, Agent, at (415) 706-4165.