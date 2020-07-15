All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:45 AM

1253 17th Avenue - 2

1253 17th Avenue · (415) 706-4165
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1253 17th Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94122
Inner Sunset

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Open House Sunday, July 12th at 2:30p.m. We are only allowing 2 people to view at a time. Please wear a face covering.

This quiet, 2 bed/1 bath unit, is on the lower storey of a two storey 4 unit-building in Inner Sunset. Less than a block to Golden Gate Park, and with great transportation links available on 19th Ave, this apartment is wonderfully located for both work and play. In close proximity to a multitude of banking, grocery, and restaurant options, a Walk Score of 96 out of 100 has been awarded.

Two bedrooms with large storage closets, one bathroom with over tub shower, living room, all electric kitchen with lots of storage. Laundry in building. Parking in garage for one car.

Sorry, No Pets. For viewing arrangements call Carol Dineen, Agent, at (415) 706-4165.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1253 17th Avenue - 2 have any available units?
1253 17th Avenue - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1253 17th Avenue - 2 have?
Some of 1253 17th Avenue - 2's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1253 17th Avenue - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1253 17th Avenue - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1253 17th Avenue - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1253 17th Avenue - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 1253 17th Avenue - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 1253 17th Avenue - 2 offers parking.
Does 1253 17th Avenue - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1253 17th Avenue - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1253 17th Avenue - 2 have a pool?
No, 1253 17th Avenue - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1253 17th Avenue - 2 have accessible units?
No, 1253 17th Avenue - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1253 17th Avenue - 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1253 17th Avenue - 2 has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

