1177 California #1203

Amenities
Studio at the Gramercy. Gorgeous Views. Parking included. Remodeled. Utilities included. Doorman. Pool. Gym. - Charming Studio at the Gramercy with Fantastic Views of the Golden Gate Bridge and Twin Peaks.Built-in Murphy Bed and built-in cabinetry. You could almost say it is furnished. Hardwood floors. Remodeled. Newly painted. Beautiful Kitchen and Bathroom.
Classic Nob Hill Building. Doorman 24-7. Beautiful indoor pool. Sauna. Hot tub. Gym. Laundry on each floor.
$2,750 per month. 1 1/2 month's rent security deposit. All Utilities included. Electricity, TV, High-Speed, Internet, Garbage, and Water. Parking included.
David Klampert
Broker Associate/Realtor
CalDRE# 01065759
The Best Service That Money Can Buy!
AMSI Real Estate Services
CalDRE #01254853
davidklampert@gmail.com
Cell:415-613-1576
AMSI rents and manages unfurnished residences for all your housing needs. As a rental, leasing, property management, and home-finding solution, our inventory includes apartments, condominiums, single family homes and townhouses.
Ask us about our corporate and furnished interim housing, relocation services, and real estate services for sellers and buyers. AMSI is here to attend to all your housing requirements.
https://www.amsires.com
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5536576)