San Francisco, CA
1177 California #1203
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1177 California #1203

1177 California St · (415) 613-1576
Location

1177 California St, San Francisco, CA 94109
Nob Hill

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 1177 California #1203 · Avail. now

$2,750

Studio · 1 Bath · 411 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
doorman
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
sauna
Studio at the Gramercy. Gorgeous Views. Parking included. Remodeled. Utilities included. Doorman. Pool. Gym. - Charming Studio at the Gramercy with Fantastic Views of the Golden Gate Bridge and Twin Peaks.Built-in Murphy Bed and built-in cabinetry. You could almost say it is furnished. Hardwood floors. Remodeled. Newly painted. Beautiful Kitchen and Bathroom.

Classic Nob Hill Building. Doorman 24-7. Beautiful indoor pool. Sauna. Hot tub. Gym. Laundry on each floor.

$2,750 per month. 1 1/2 month's rent security deposit. All Utilities included. Electricity, TV, High-Speed, Internet, Garbage, and Water. Parking included.

David Klampert
Broker Associate/Realtor
CalDRE# 01065759
The Best Service That Money Can Buy!
AMSI Real Estate Services
CalDRE #01254853
davidklampert@gmail.com
Cell:415-613-1576

AMSI rents and manages unfurnished residences for all your housing needs. As a rental, leasing, property management, and home-finding solution, our inventory includes apartments, condominiums, single family homes and townhouses.

Ask us about our corporate and furnished interim housing, relocation services, and real estate services for sellers and buyers. AMSI is here to attend to all your housing requirements.

https://www.amsires.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5536576)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

