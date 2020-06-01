1177 California #1203

Amenities

Studio at the Gramercy. Gorgeous Views. Parking included. Remodeled. Utilities included. Doorman. Pool. Gym. - Charming Studio at the Gramercy with Fantastic Views of the Golden Gate Bridge and Twin Peaks.Built-in Murphy Bed and built-in cabinetry. You could almost say it is furnished. Hardwood floors. Remodeled. Newly painted. Beautiful Kitchen and Bathroom.



Classic Nob Hill Building. Doorman 24-7. Beautiful indoor pool. Sauna. Hot tub. Gym. Laundry on each floor.



$2,750 per month. 1 1/2 month's rent security deposit. All Utilities included. Electricity, TV, High-Speed, Internet, Garbage, and Water. Parking included.



David Klampert

Broker Associate/Realtor

CalDRE# 01065759

AMSI Real Estate Services

CalDRE #01254853

davidklampert@gmail.com

Cell:415-613-1576



No Cats Allowed



