Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

1148 Treat Avenue

1148 Treat Avenue · (415) 756-4505
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1148 Treat Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94110
Mission District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1148 Treat Avenue · Avail. now

$4,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Top Flr Flat, Deck, Pkg, W/D In Unit | Elite Leasing - Contact us for a Video Walkthrough of the Property.

PROPERTY SUMMARY:
Rent: $4,850/mo.
Security Deposit: 1.5 x Rent
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
Parking: 1 car garage for addl. $175/mo.
Amenities: Private deck & Shared Patio
Pets: Cat or Dog (breed restrictions) considered with pet rent
Available Date: Now
Lease Term: 1 year
Utilities Included: Water & garbage
Property Type: Unfurnished
Floors: Wood floors
Laundry: In unit
Storage: Attic & shared storage in garage
Application Fee: $40 per person
Renters Insurance Required

CONTACT INFORMATION:
Elite Leasing: BrownPatki@vanguardsf.com

Agent Brian Brown (BRE #01461194), Vanguard Properties
Agent: Mahesh Patki (BRE#01948053), Vanguard Properties

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:
Make this top floor flat in the Mission your next home. Features include:
- Elegant and light-filled full flr flat.
- Large (approx. 1,060 sf) with 2 bedrooms and office.
- Period details include tall ceilings (11ft), bay windows, decorative moldings and wood flooring throughout.
- The renovated chef’s kitchen features granite countertops, Bosch dishwasher, large refrigerator, gas range with hood ventilation, tiled back splash and garbage disposal.
- The kitchen counter doubles as a breakfast bar and the deck offers lounging and BBQ space.
- Enjoy your private deck with views out to Sutro Tower.
- In-ceiling surround sound speakers in living room and stereo speakers in kitchen.
- For your convenience there is a washer/dryer in the unit.
- Located in the vibrant Mission District, with a Walkscore of 99, you won’t need a car for daily errands. Your new home will be a half a block from 24th Street; home to the original Philz Coffee, Wise Sons, Humphry Slocombe, Taqueria Vallarta, and numerous other restaurants and bars, plus Garfield Square Community Pool. Additionally, weekly Farmers Markets, world class dining, and nightlife just a short walk away.
- Multiple transit options include nearby BART, MUNI lines and Tech Shuttles.
- Access to both Hwy 101 and 280 is convenient.
*Any square footage numbers listed have been provided by Owner and are approximate*
View our other available rentals at: http://www.brownpatki.com/available-rentals/

Need help finding a rental property? Read about our Relocation Services at http://www.brownpatki.com/relocation/

Keywords: 3D Tour, 3D Tours, 3D Walkthrough, Virtual Tour, Virtual Tours, Virtual-tour, 360 Tour, walk-around, inspection, quick tour, quick-tour

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5772257)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1148 Treat Avenue have any available units?
1148 Treat Avenue has a unit available for $4,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1148 Treat Avenue have?
Some of 1148 Treat Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1148 Treat Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1148 Treat Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1148 Treat Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1148 Treat Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1148 Treat Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1148 Treat Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1148 Treat Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1148 Treat Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1148 Treat Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1148 Treat Avenue has a pool.
Does 1148 Treat Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1148 Treat Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1148 Treat Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1148 Treat Avenue has units with dishwashers.
