1148 Treat Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill garage

Top Flr Flat, Deck, Pkg, W/D In Unit | Elite Leasing - Contact us for a Video Walkthrough of the Property.



PROPERTY SUMMARY:

Rent: $4,850/mo.

Security Deposit: 1.5 x Rent

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Parking: 1 car garage for addl. $175/mo.

Amenities: Private deck & Shared Patio

Pets: Cat or Dog (breed restrictions) considered with pet rent

Available Date: Now

Lease Term: 1 year

Utilities Included: Water & garbage

Property Type: Unfurnished

Floors: Wood floors

Laundry: In unit

Storage: Attic & shared storage in garage

Application Fee: $40 per person

Renters Insurance Required



CONTACT INFORMATION:

Elite Leasing: BrownPatki@vanguardsf.com



Agent Brian Brown (BRE #01461194), Vanguard Properties

Agent: Mahesh Patki (BRE#01948053), Vanguard Properties



PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:

Make this top floor flat in the Mission your next home. Features include:

- Elegant and light-filled full flr flat.

- Large (approx. 1,060 sf) with 2 bedrooms and office.

- Period details include tall ceilings (11ft), bay windows, decorative moldings and wood flooring throughout.

- The renovated chef’s kitchen features granite countertops, Bosch dishwasher, large refrigerator, gas range with hood ventilation, tiled back splash and garbage disposal.

- The kitchen counter doubles as a breakfast bar and the deck offers lounging and BBQ space.

- Enjoy your private deck with views out to Sutro Tower.

- In-ceiling surround sound speakers in living room and stereo speakers in kitchen.

- For your convenience there is a washer/dryer in the unit.

- Located in the vibrant Mission District, with a Walkscore of 99, you won’t need a car for daily errands. Your new home will be a half a block from 24th Street; home to the original Philz Coffee, Wise Sons, Humphry Slocombe, Taqueria Vallarta, and numerous other restaurants and bars, plus Garfield Square Community Pool. Additionally, weekly Farmers Markets, world class dining, and nightlife just a short walk away.

- Multiple transit options include nearby BART, MUNI lines and Tech Shuttles.

- Access to both Hwy 101 and 280 is convenient.

*Any square footage numbers listed have been provided by Owner and are approximate*

View our other available rentals at: http://www.brownpatki.com/available-rentals/



Need help finding a rental property? Read about our Relocation Services at http://www.brownpatki.com/relocation/



Keywords: 3D Tour, 3D Tours, 3D Walkthrough, Virtual Tour, Virtual Tours, Virtual-tour, 360 Tour, walk-around, inspection, quick tour, quick-tour



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5772257)