107 Bache Street Available 08/01/20 One Year Furnished Rental - 4 br/3 ba Home on Cul-De-Sac in Perfect Bernal Heights Location - AMSI/Maureen Couture - Very lived in and comfortable, newly renovated single-family home available for one year. It is fully furnished and located in scenic Bernal Heights neighborhood, in close proximity to freeways, transit, neighborhood stores, and parks.



Open floor plan with lots of light. Main floor includes a large living room, gourmet kitchen with open dining area, bathroom, and office/bedroom. The kitchen has an island with seating in addition to a dining area, modern appliances, wine/beer fridge, and plenty of storage space. Walk out to the deck and into (via spiral staircase) a low maintenance backyard with small fruit & vegetable patch. There is also a grill in the backyard for your use and enjoyment. Also on the main floor is either an office room with desk, or bedroom with luxurious sofabed. For the music lover, the house is set up with a receiver to pump music into the living room, 7 speaker-Bose system. There is also ceiling mounted speakers in the dining/kitchen, deck and master bedroom.



Upstairs includes the master suite, set with California king bed, and small futon. There is a large walk-in closet, heated bathroom floor with skylight, double sink and storage. The master shower has a built-in bench and steam room to relax. Two additional bedrooms on the top floor share a 3rd renovated bathroom with double sink. One bedroom is set with a queen bed, and the other has a full, and both have large walk in closets.



The garage can accommodate 2 cars, and has a small work out area with an elliptical machine, total gym and an inversion table. There is also a foosball table for the kids (or adults!) and lots of storage. You can access the backyard from the garage, and there is plenty of street parking since you are on a dead-end street.



Access to the library, grocery store, coffee shops and great restaurants are on Cortland Street just minutes away, and downtown SF is a 5 minute drive. Both SFO Airport and entrance to the Bay Bridge are about a 10 minute drive, and the intersection of 2 freeways that access Silicon Valley is 2 minutes form home.



