San Francisco, CA
107 Bache Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

107 Bache Street

107 Bache Street · (415) 447-2048 ext. 2048
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

107 Bache Street, San Francisco, CA 94110
Holly Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 107 Bache Street · Avail. Aug 1

$6,975

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1908 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
sauna
107 Bache Street Available 08/01/20 One Year Furnished Rental - 4 br/3 ba Home on Cul-De-Sac in Perfect Bernal Heights Location - AMSI/Maureen Couture - Very lived in and comfortable, newly renovated single-family home available for one year. It is fully furnished and located in scenic Bernal Heights neighborhood, in close proximity to freeways, transit, neighborhood stores, and parks.

Open floor plan with lots of light. Main floor includes a large living room, gourmet kitchen with open dining area, bathroom, and office/bedroom. The kitchen has an island with seating in addition to a dining area, modern appliances, wine/beer fridge, and plenty of storage space. Walk out to the deck and into (via spiral staircase) a low maintenance backyard with small fruit & vegetable patch. There is also a grill in the backyard for your use and enjoyment. Also on the main floor is either an office room with desk, or bedroom with luxurious sofabed. For the music lover, the house is set up with a receiver to pump music into the living room, 7 speaker-Bose system. There is also ceiling mounted speakers in the dining/kitchen, deck and master bedroom.

Upstairs includes the master suite, set with California king bed, and small futon. There is a large walk-in closet, heated bathroom floor with skylight, double sink and storage. The master shower has a built-in bench and steam room to relax. Two additional bedrooms on the top floor share a 3rd renovated bathroom with double sink. One bedroom is set with a queen bed, and the other has a full, and both have large walk in closets.

The garage can accommodate 2 cars, and has a small work out area with an elliptical machine, total gym and an inversion table. There is also a foosball table for the kids (or adults!) and lots of storage. You can access the backyard from the garage, and there is plenty of street parking since you are on a dead-end street.

Access to the library, grocery store, coffee shops and great restaurants are on Cortland Street just minutes away, and downtown SF is a 5 minute drive. Both SFO Airport and entrance to the Bay Bridge are about a 10 minute drive, and the intersection of 2 freeways that access Silicon Valley is 2 minutes form home.

Applications are being accepted on-line.
YouTube Video!
For more information, please contact:
Maureen Couture
AMSI Real Estate Services
CA DRE# 02020401
(415)447-2048

(RLNE5757526)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Bache Street have any available units?
107 Bache Street has a unit available for $6,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 107 Bache Street have?
Some of 107 Bache Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Bache Street currently offering any rent specials?
107 Bache Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Bache Street pet-friendly?
No, 107 Bache Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 107 Bache Street offer parking?
Yes, 107 Bache Street does offer parking.
Does 107 Bache Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 Bache Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Bache Street have a pool?
No, 107 Bache Street does not have a pool.
Does 107 Bache Street have accessible units?
No, 107 Bache Street does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Bache Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 Bache Street does not have units with dishwashers.
