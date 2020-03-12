1 Hawthorne St #8G

Amenities

EPIC REA/ AZARI PM-GORGEOUS 1BR + Den/1BA condo w/amazing views and fabulous rooftop - ____________________________________________________________________________________

Striking 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom condo w/den



Bathroom has a combination bath tub/shower. The owner has done two upgrades - ceiling light in the bath tub/shower and custom shower doors.



Great size balcony for relaxing and taking in the scenery.



Kitchen has all upgraded Bosch appliances - Dishwasher, Stove, Microwave, Refrigerator. Beautiful White European Style Cabinets



Condo comes with two flat screen tvs (one is 3D), one in the living room & one in the bedroom.



Bedroom has honeycomb blackout roll up shades & nice drapes. High ceilings in the bedroom, allows for tall closet



All closets have California Closet organizers installed



Hardwood floors, except the bedroom



This stack of units is the only one in the complex that has high ceilings in the living room & bedroom



Unit has front loading washer & dryer



Building - The roof top deck certainly has that WOW factor with its amazing views!!! BBQ for residences use and can be reserved for private parties.



Full-service front desk with dry-cleaning services



Unit has 1 parking space, valet parking.



Fully equipped gym on the 2nd floor.



Walkability of the neighborhood with a new Trader Joes



- Rent: $3,599.00

- Security Deposit: $3,599.00

- Application fee: $45

- Utilities that are included: Water, Garbage



