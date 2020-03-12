All apartments in San Francisco
1 Hawthorne St #8G

1 Hawthorne Street · No Longer Available
Location

1 Hawthorne Street, San Francisco, CA 94105
South Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
valet service
EPIC REA/ AZARI PM-GORGEOUS 1BR + Den/1BA condo w/amazing views and fabulous rooftop - ____________________________________________________________________________________
* For rent www.Epicrea.com
* For Information or to Schedule Showings for this property: Marketing @ AzariPM.com
____________________________________________________________________________________

Striking 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom condo w/den

Bathroom has a combination bath tub/shower. The owner has done two upgrades - ceiling light in the bath tub/shower and custom shower doors.

Great size balcony for relaxing and taking in the scenery.

Kitchen has all upgraded Bosch appliances - Dishwasher, Stove, Microwave, Refrigerator. Beautiful White European Style Cabinets

Condo comes with two flat screen tvs (one is 3D), one in the living room & one in the bedroom.

Bedroom has honeycomb blackout roll up shades & nice drapes. High ceilings in the bedroom, allows for tall closet

All closets have California Closet organizers installed

Hardwood floors, except the bedroom

This stack of units is the only one in the complex that has high ceilings in the living room & bedroom

Unit has front loading washer & dryer

Building - The roof top deck certainly has that WOW factor with its amazing views!!! BBQ for residences use and can be reserved for private parties.

Full-service front desk with dry-cleaning services

Unit has 1 parking space, valet parking.

Fully equipped gym on the 2nd floor.

Walkability of the neighborhood with a new Trader Joes

- Rent: $3,599.00
- Security Deposit: $3,599.00
- Application fee: $45
- Utilities that are included: Water, Garbage

For further information and to schedule a showing contact:

Eugenia "Genie" Mantzoros, Realtor and Luxury Leasing Agent
genie@ EpicREA.com
CalBRE #00805386

To Schedule Showings for this property email our scheduler: Marketing @ AzariPM.com

Move-in/Move-out fees/deposit and restrictions may apply as required by the HOA.

Although the information contained herein is not guaranteed, it is deemed to be from reliable sources. Prospective tenants should do their own viewing of the unit.

(RLNE3078643)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Hawthorne St #8G have any available units?
1 Hawthorne St #8G doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 Hawthorne St #8G have?
Some of 1 Hawthorne St #8G's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Hawthorne St #8G currently offering any rent specials?
1 Hawthorne St #8G isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Hawthorne St #8G pet-friendly?
No, 1 Hawthorne St #8G is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 1 Hawthorne St #8G offer parking?
Yes, 1 Hawthorne St #8G does offer parking.
Does 1 Hawthorne St #8G have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 Hawthorne St #8G offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Hawthorne St #8G have a pool?
No, 1 Hawthorne St #8G does not have a pool.
Does 1 Hawthorne St #8G have accessible units?
No, 1 Hawthorne St #8G does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Hawthorne St #8G have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Hawthorne St #8G has units with dishwashers.
