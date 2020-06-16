1 Federal Street #35

Amenities

South Beach Contemporary Top Floor New York Style Loft w/Parking - Progressive - Welcome to 1 Federal Street contemporary conversion lofts in a great walking neighborhood in the heart of one of the most desirable locations in South Beach and SOMA. Loft has a feel of the New York City loft with the San Francisco neighborhood feel.



The building is part of the 200 Brannan project and shares a 24-hour doorman, gym, and concierge with 200 Brannan. Elevator building.



Just steps from the Embarcadero Waterfront, the AT&T Ballpark, SF MOMA, Yerba Buena Gardens, Ferry Building, the Farmer's Market and many area restaurants and galleries. Sophisticated city living! Few blocks from the Caltrain station, access to 280/101 and the Bay Bridge. Just a few blocks to Financial District and close to Mission Bay.



Loft has open living / dining floor plan, approximately 905 sq. ft. per tax records. Soaring exposed concrete ceilings and pillars, tall windows, landscaped views from living areas and San Francisco Bay, city views from the sleeping loft.



Tucked around the corner, yet still connected to the open living / dining space is the kitchen with gas stove, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, ample cabinet and counter space.



Spacious full size bathroom with shower over tub.

Walk in closet with Elfa closet systems.

Gas fireplace.

Spiral staircase leads to the loft bedroom with amazing city and bay views!

In unit washer and dryer.



12 month lease required

Owner pays water, trash removal

Ready for occupancy

Security Deposit: 1.5 times rent

Monthly Rent: $3700

1 car garage parking included

No pets but we do comply with all applicable laws

No smoking



1 Federal Street @ Brannan Street



For questions or to schedule a private or virtual showing, please respond to this add or call / text 1-415-794-9727



CA BRE License #01905856

Progressive Property Group, Inc.



No Pets Allowed



