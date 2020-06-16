All apartments in San Francisco
1 Federal Street #35

1 Federal Street · (415) 515-4329
Location

1 Federal Street, San Francisco, CA 94107
South Beach

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Federal Street #35 · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 905 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
garage
South Beach Contemporary Top Floor New York Style Loft w/Parking - Progressive - Welcome to 1 Federal Street contemporary conversion lofts in a great walking neighborhood in the heart of one of the most desirable locations in South Beach and SOMA. Loft has a feel of the New York City loft with the San Francisco neighborhood feel.

The building is part of the 200 Brannan project and shares a 24-hour doorman, gym, and concierge with 200 Brannan. Elevator building.

Just steps from the Embarcadero Waterfront, the AT&T Ballpark, SF MOMA, Yerba Buena Gardens, Ferry Building, the Farmer's Market and many area restaurants and galleries. Sophisticated city living! Few blocks from the Caltrain station, access to 280/101 and the Bay Bridge. Just a few blocks to Financial District and close to Mission Bay.

Loft has open living / dining floor plan, approximately 905 sq. ft. per tax records. Soaring exposed concrete ceilings and pillars, tall windows, landscaped views from living areas and San Francisco Bay, city views from the sleeping loft.

Tucked around the corner, yet still connected to the open living / dining space is the kitchen with gas stove, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, ample cabinet and counter space.

Spacious full size bathroom with shower over tub.
Walk in closet with Elfa closet systems.
Gas fireplace.
Spiral staircase leads to the loft bedroom with amazing city and bay views!
In unit washer and dryer.

12 month lease required
Owner pays water, trash removal
Ready for occupancy
Security Deposit: 1.5 times rent
Monthly Rent: $3700
1 car garage parking included
No pets but we do comply with all applicable laws
No smoking

1 Federal Street @ Brannan Street

For questions or to schedule a private or virtual showing, please respond to this add or call / text 1-415-794-9727

CA BRE License #01905856
Progressive Property Group, Inc.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4001819)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Federal Street #35 have any available units?
1 Federal Street #35 has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 Federal Street #35 have?
Some of 1 Federal Street #35's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Federal Street #35 currently offering any rent specials?
1 Federal Street #35 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Federal Street #35 pet-friendly?
No, 1 Federal Street #35 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 1 Federal Street #35 offer parking?
Yes, 1 Federal Street #35 does offer parking.
Does 1 Federal Street #35 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 Federal Street #35 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Federal Street #35 have a pool?
No, 1 Federal Street #35 does not have a pool.
Does 1 Federal Street #35 have accessible units?
No, 1 Federal Street #35 does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Federal Street #35 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Federal Street #35 has units with dishwashers.
