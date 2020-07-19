Amenities

1 Clarence Place #14 Available 08/05/20 Light Filled Loft, W/D In Unit, Pkg.| Elite Leasing - Watch the Video Walkthrough: (coming soon)



PROPERTY SUMMARY:

Rent: $4,350/mo.

Security Deposit: 1.5 x Rent

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: 1 car garage for addl. $250/mo.

Amenities: Shared Roof Deck with Views & BBQ.

Pets: Small pets considered

Available Date: Early August

Lease Term: 1 year

Utilities Included: Water & Garbage

Property Type: Unfurnished

Floors: Concrete & Carpet

Laundry: In Unit

Application Fee: $40 per person

Renters Insurance Required



CONTACT INFORMATION:

Elite Leasing: BrownPatki@vanguardsf.com

Agent Brian Brown (BRE #01461194)

Agent: Mahesh Patki (BRE#01948053)



PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:



This upscale two bedroom, two bathroom top-floor loft has the following features:

• Top floor bi-level loft

• High-end industrial finishes w exposed architectural steel

• Radiant floor heating

• Great light with huge floor to ceiling window and large skylight

• Wood-burning fireplace

• Poured concrete countertops

• Moveable kitchen storage island

• Walk-in master closet

• Enclosed second bedroom

• In unit washer/dryer

• Common area beautiful roof deck with city views and BBQ

• Quiet setting located at the end of a small tucked-away alley

• Walk to Saison, 25 Lusk, Whole Foods, South Park, Caltrain and the Embarcadero and much more



*Note: Furniture shown is for staging purposes only. Unit will be delivered unfurnished*



