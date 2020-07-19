Amenities
1 Clarence Place #14 Available 08/05/20 Light Filled Loft, W/D In Unit, Pkg.| Elite Leasing - Watch the Video Walkthrough: (coming soon)
PROPERTY SUMMARY:
Rent: $4,350/mo.
Security Deposit: 1.5 x Rent
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2
Parking: 1 car garage for addl. $250/mo.
Amenities: Shared Roof Deck with Views & BBQ.
Pets: Small pets considered
Available Date: Early August
Lease Term: 1 year
Utilities Included: Water & Garbage
Property Type: Unfurnished
Floors: Concrete & Carpet
Laundry: In Unit
Application Fee: $40 per person
Renters Insurance Required
CONTACT INFORMATION:
Elite Leasing: BrownPatki@vanguardsf.com
Agent Brian Brown (BRE #01461194)
Agent: Mahesh Patki (BRE#01948053)
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:
This upscale two bedroom, two bathroom top-floor loft has the following features:
• Top floor bi-level loft
• High-end industrial finishes w exposed architectural steel
• Radiant floor heating
• Great light with huge floor to ceiling window and large skylight
• Radiant floor heating
• Wood-burning fireplace
• Poured concrete countertops
• Moveable kitchen storage island
• Walk-in master closet
• Enclosed second bedroom
• In unit washer/dryer
• Common area beautiful roof deck with city views and BBQ
• Quiet setting located at the end of a small tucked-away alley
• Walk to Saison, 25 Lusk, Whole Foods, South Park, Caltrain and the Embarcadero and much more
*Note: Furniture shown is for staging purposes only. Unit will be delivered unfurnished*
