San Francisco, CA
1 Clarence Place #14
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1 Clarence Place #14

1 Clarence Place · (415) 756-4505
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1 Clarence Place, San Francisco, CA 94107
South Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 Clarence Place #14 · Avail. Aug 5

$4,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
1 Clarence Place #14 Available 08/05/20 Light Filled Loft, W/D In Unit, Pkg.| Elite Leasing - Watch the Video Walkthrough: (coming soon)

PROPERTY SUMMARY:
Rent: $4,350/mo.
Security Deposit: 1.5 x Rent
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2
Parking: 1 car garage for addl. $250/mo.
Amenities: Shared Roof Deck with Views & BBQ.
Pets: Small pets considered
Available Date: Early August
Lease Term: 1 year
Utilities Included: Water & Garbage
Property Type: Unfurnished
Floors: Concrete & Carpet
Laundry: In Unit
Application Fee: $40 per person
Renters Insurance Required

CONTACT INFORMATION:
Elite Leasing: BrownPatki@vanguardsf.com
Agent Brian Brown (BRE #01461194)
Agent: Mahesh Patki (BRE#01948053)

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:

This upscale two bedroom, two bathroom top-floor loft has the following features:
• Top floor bi-level loft
• High-end industrial finishes w exposed architectural steel
• Radiant floor heating
• Great light with huge floor to ceiling window and large skylight
• Radiant floor heating
• Wood-burning fireplace
• Poured concrete countertops
• Moveable kitchen storage island
• Walk-in master closet
• Enclosed second bedroom
• In unit washer/dryer
• Common area beautiful roof deck with city views and BBQ
• Quiet setting located at the end of a small tucked-away alley
• Walk to Saison, 25 Lusk, Whole Foods, South Park, Caltrain and the Embarcadero and much more

*Note: Furniture shown is for staging purposes only. Unit will be delivered unfurnished*

View our other available rentals at: http://www.brownpatki.com/available-rentals/

Need help finding a rental property? Read about our Relocation Services at http://www.brownpatki.com/relocation/

Keywords: 3D Tour, 3D Tours, 3D Walkthrough, Virtual Tour, Virtual Tours, Virtual-tour, 360 Tour, walk-around, inspection, quick tour, quick-tour

(RLNE5849152)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Clarence Place #14 have any available units?
1 Clarence Place #14 has a unit available for $4,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 Clarence Place #14 have?
Some of 1 Clarence Place #14's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Clarence Place #14 currently offering any rent specials?
1 Clarence Place #14 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Clarence Place #14 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1 Clarence Place #14 is pet friendly.
Does 1 Clarence Place #14 offer parking?
Yes, 1 Clarence Place #14 offers parking.
Does 1 Clarence Place #14 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 Clarence Place #14 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Clarence Place #14 have a pool?
No, 1 Clarence Place #14 does not have a pool.
Does 1 Clarence Place #14 have accessible units?
No, 1 Clarence Place #14 does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Clarence Place #14 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 Clarence Place #14 does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Interested in 1 Clarence Place #14?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

