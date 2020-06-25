Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities garage

9788 Caminito Doha Available 05/06/19 Scripps Ranch Remodeled Townhouse - End Unit - 1763 Square Feet - Timberlane II Community - - Remodeled Townhouse

- Tile Floors Downstairs

- Carpet Upstairs

- Upgraded Windows

- LED Lighting

- Ceiling Fans in all Bedrooms

- Granite Counters

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- Central AC

- Two Car Garage

- End Unit with large grass area right outside the front door



Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)



Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:

Logan Family Properties

(858) 695-0123



*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*



**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**



For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!

LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html



Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779



(RLNE4812808)