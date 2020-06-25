All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 9788 Caminito Doha.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
9788 Caminito Doha
Last updated April 19 2019 at 10:14 AM

9788 Caminito Doha

9788 Caminito Doha · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Scripps Ranch
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9788 Caminito Doha, San Diego, CA 92131
Scripps Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
9788 Caminito Doha Available 05/06/19 Scripps Ranch Remodeled Townhouse - End Unit - 1763 Square Feet - Timberlane II Community - - Remodeled Townhouse
- Tile Floors Downstairs
- Carpet Upstairs
- Upgraded Windows
- LED Lighting
- Ceiling Fans in all Bedrooms
- Granite Counters
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Central AC
- Two Car Garage
- End Unit with large grass area right outside the front door

Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779

(RLNE4812808)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9788 Caminito Doha have any available units?
9788 Caminito Doha doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9788 Caminito Doha have?
Some of 9788 Caminito Doha's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9788 Caminito Doha currently offering any rent specials?
9788 Caminito Doha is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9788 Caminito Doha pet-friendly?
No, 9788 Caminito Doha is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 9788 Caminito Doha offer parking?
Yes, 9788 Caminito Doha offers parking.
Does 9788 Caminito Doha have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9788 Caminito Doha does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9788 Caminito Doha have a pool?
No, 9788 Caminito Doha does not have a pool.
Does 9788 Caminito Doha have accessible units?
No, 9788 Caminito Doha does not have accessible units.
Does 9788 Caminito Doha have units with dishwashers?
No, 9788 Caminito Doha does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Balboa Plaza
6699 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Camden Tuscany
1670 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Spire San Diego
1475 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
SOFI Westview
11760 Westview Pkwy
San Diego, CA 92126
La Jolla Crossroads
9085 University City
San Diego, CA 92122
The Promenade Rio Vista
2185 Station Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Ariva
4855 Ariva Way #130
San Diego, CA 92123
The Villas at Camino Bernardo
11203 Paseo Montanoso
San Diego, CA 92127

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University