Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:58 AM

8629 Andromeda Rd

8629 Andromeda Road · No Longer Available
Location

8629 Andromeda Road, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
all utils included
parking
pool
media room
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
pool
internet access
media room
MOVE IN SPECIAL / Spacious & quiet 1 bedroom 1 bath upstairs apartment - MOVE IN SPECIAL $100 off 1st 2 months!. Spacious & quiet 1 bedroom 1 bath upstairs apartment attached to a home in Mira mesa. This unit includes a stove/oven, garbage disposal, microwave, refrigerator, carpet, tile, window treatments, balcony for relaxing. All utilities included, Water, trash, gas, electric, Spectrum Cable and high speed wifi (250 download, ADT alarm system, 1 driveway parking space & street parking, use of the community pool . Close to all that Mira Mesa has to offer, shopping, restaurants, movie theaters and freeway access. . Great location & convenience. Rent Ready now!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5408097)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8629 Andromeda Rd have any available units?
8629 Andromeda Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8629 Andromeda Rd have?
Some of 8629 Andromeda Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8629 Andromeda Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8629 Andromeda Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8629 Andromeda Rd pet-friendly?
No, 8629 Andromeda Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8629 Andromeda Rd offer parking?
Yes, 8629 Andromeda Rd offers parking.
Does 8629 Andromeda Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8629 Andromeda Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8629 Andromeda Rd have a pool?
Yes, 8629 Andromeda Rd has a pool.
Does 8629 Andromeda Rd have accessible units?
No, 8629 Andromeda Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8629 Andromeda Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 8629 Andromeda Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

