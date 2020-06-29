8629 Andromeda Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal all utils included parking pool media room

Unit Amenities carpet garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities alarm system parking pool internet access media room

MOVE IN SPECIAL / Spacious & quiet 1 bedroom 1 bath upstairs apartment - MOVE IN SPECIAL $100 off 1st 2 months!. Spacious & quiet 1 bedroom 1 bath upstairs apartment attached to a home in Mira mesa. This unit includes a stove/oven, garbage disposal, microwave, refrigerator, carpet, tile, window treatments, balcony for relaxing. All utilities included, Water, trash, gas, electric, Spectrum Cable and high speed wifi (250 download, ADT alarm system, 1 driveway parking space & street parking, use of the community pool . Close to all that Mira Mesa has to offer, shopping, restaurants, movie theaters and freeway access. . Great location & convenience. Rent Ready now!



No Pets Allowed



