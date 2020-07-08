7932 Mission Center Court

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking pool air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

studio available. Mission Center Ct near the mall, hwy 163, 805 & the 8 $1475 mo 1 yr lease. - cute studio condo in great area close to major shopping areas, Trader Joes, Target, Mission Valley Mall, tons of restaurants, 3 major hwys, the 163, 8 & 805. Close to down town, the beaches etc. There is new carpet in the living rm, hall/dressing area. Nice balcony.



Rent $1475 a month includes water/sewer/trash. You pay all other utilities.1 parking space assigned. Combo heat/air. Community pool. Sec deposit $1475 (oac). Must meet our qualifying criteria. Good credit, great rental history, verifiable income 2 1/2 times the amount of rent, clean background. Cats ok with $500 deposit & pet agreement. NO dogs. ESA's/Service Animals ONLY prior to approval after our forms are filled out & verified. Must see 1st.



Please email us: operations@bkbinc.com



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5699948)