Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:28 PM

7932 Mission Center Court

7932 Mission Center Court · No Longer Available
Location

7932 Mission Center Court, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
studio available. Mission Center Ct near the mall, hwy 163, 805 & the 8 $1475 mo 1 yr lease. - cute studio condo in great area close to major shopping areas, Trader Joes, Target, Mission Valley Mall, tons of restaurants, 3 major hwys, the 163, 8 & 805. Close to down town, the beaches etc. There is new carpet in the living rm, hall/dressing area. Nice balcony.

Rent $1475 a month includes water/sewer/trash. You pay all other utilities.1 parking space assigned. Combo heat/air. Community pool. Sec deposit $1475 (oac). Must meet our qualifying criteria. Good credit, great rental history, verifiable income 2 1/2 times the amount of rent, clean background. Cats ok with $500 deposit & pet agreement. NO dogs. ESA's/Service Animals ONLY prior to approval after our forms are filled out & verified. Must see 1st.

Please email us: operations@bkbinc.com

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5699948)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

