Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
7929 Mission Manzana Pl.
Last updated July 31 2019 at 4:51 PM

7929 Mission Manzana Pl.

7929 Mission Manzana Place · No Longer Available
Location

7929 Mission Manzana Place, San Diego, CA 92120
San Carlos

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3951b81066 ---- 2795.00 Dogs OK Cats OK Pets Ok (Breed Restrictions Apply) No Yes SOLAR! BEAUTIUFL BAMBOO FLOORING! NO CARPET! TILE FLOORING DOWNSTAIRS! FIREPLACE! SKYLIGHTS! EAT IN NOOK! DINING AREA WITH LOTS OF LIGHT! REMODELED BATHROOMS! MIRROR WARDROBE DOORS IN MASTER! STORAGE UNDER THE STAIRS! LIGHT BRIGHT AND DYNOMITE!! ;))) CUTE YARD! JACUZZI TUB! AC! YES! YOU WON\'T MELT THIS YEAR! GREAT LOCATION!!! GOOD ONE! ! Don\'t miss out on this one!! (ew) Click on the \'I am interested\' button above to set up a showing (**If no showtimes are available don?t worry! go ahead and submit your info and our automated system will let you know when showtimes become available)...Also please be sure to click on the \'Apply now\' button to see all of our requirements and how we work! Noble Real Estate Services www.NobleProperties.info 1371 Presioca St. Spring Valley CA 91977 Leasing Dept. Showings@nobleproperties.info 619-575-6200 Ext. 204 2019/6/30 Six Months Lease Appliances Washer And Dryer Connections

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7929 Mission Manzana Pl. have any available units?
7929 Mission Manzana Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7929 Mission Manzana Pl. have?
Some of 7929 Mission Manzana Pl.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7929 Mission Manzana Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
7929 Mission Manzana Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7929 Mission Manzana Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7929 Mission Manzana Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 7929 Mission Manzana Pl. offer parking?
No, 7929 Mission Manzana Pl. does not offer parking.
Does 7929 Mission Manzana Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7929 Mission Manzana Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7929 Mission Manzana Pl. have a pool?
No, 7929 Mission Manzana Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 7929 Mission Manzana Pl. have accessible units?
No, 7929 Mission Manzana Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 7929 Mission Manzana Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7929 Mission Manzana Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.

