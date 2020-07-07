7929 Mission Manzana Pl.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3951b81066 ---- 2795.00 Dogs OK Cats OK Pets Ok (Breed Restrictions Apply) No Yes SOLAR! BEAUTIUFL BAMBOO FLOORING! NO CARPET! TILE FLOORING DOWNSTAIRS! FIREPLACE! SKYLIGHTS! EAT IN NOOK! DINING AREA WITH LOTS OF LIGHT! REMODELED BATHROOMS! MIRROR WARDROBE DOORS IN MASTER! STORAGE UNDER THE STAIRS! LIGHT BRIGHT AND DYNOMITE!! ;))) CUTE YARD! JACUZZI TUB! AC! YES! YOU WON\'T MELT THIS YEAR! GREAT LOCATION!!! GOOD ONE! ! Don\'t miss out on this one!! (ew) Click on the \'I am interested\' button above to set up a showing (**If no showtimes are available don?t worry! go ahead and submit your info and our automated system will let you know when showtimes become available)...Also please be sure to click on the \'Apply now\' button to see all of our requirements and how we work! Noble Real Estate Services www.NobleProperties.info 1371 Presioca St. Spring Valley CA 91977 Leasing Dept. Showings@nobleproperties.info 619-575-6200 Ext. 204 2019/6/30 Six Months Lease Appliances Washer And Dryer Connections