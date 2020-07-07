7929 Mission Manzana Place, San Diego, CA 92120 San Carlos
Amenities
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
2795.00 Dogs OK Cats OK Pets Ok (Breed Restrictions Apply) SOLAR! BEAUTIUFL BAMBOO FLOORING! NO CARPET! TILE FLOORING DOWNSTAIRS! FIREPLACE! SKYLIGHTS! EAT IN NOOK! DINING AREA WITH LOTS OF LIGHT! REMODELED BATHROOMS! MIRROR WARDROBE DOORS IN MASTER! STORAGE UNDER THE STAIRS! LIGHT BRIGHT AND DYNOMITE!! ;))) CUTE YARD! JACUZZI TUB! AC! YES! YOU WON'T MELT THIS YEAR! GREAT LOCATION!!! GOOD ONE! ! Six Months Lease Appliances Washer And Dryer Connections
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7929 Mission Manzana Pl. have any available units?
7929 Mission Manzana Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7929 Mission Manzana Pl. have?
Some of 7929 Mission Manzana Pl.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7929 Mission Manzana Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
7929 Mission Manzana Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7929 Mission Manzana Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7929 Mission Manzana Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 7929 Mission Manzana Pl. offer parking?
No, 7929 Mission Manzana Pl. does not offer parking.
Does 7929 Mission Manzana Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7929 Mission Manzana Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7929 Mission Manzana Pl. have a pool?
No, 7929 Mission Manzana Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 7929 Mission Manzana Pl. have accessible units?
No, 7929 Mission Manzana Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 7929 Mission Manzana Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7929 Mission Manzana Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.
