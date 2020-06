Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

LOCATION ! LOCATION ! LOCATION! Your family will love this wonderful 4BR/2BA + sun room home in a Cul- de-sac, with a 14,000 sq ft lot, large back yard, canyon view in a very desirable neighborhood in University City. Remodeled kitchen and baths, newer paint and carpet, large living room with vaulted ceilings and huge family room and separate dining room. 1BR/1BA downstairs. W/D in garage. Easy access to freeways. Near park, shopping, schools and restaurants. Available on August 5th