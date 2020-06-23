737 Island Court

Amenities
Steps to the Ocean! Really nice, One Bedroom Cottage with single Garage. This little Mission Beach house has bamboo flooring, dual pane windows, a walk in closet, really big kitchen even has a dishwasher, is very clean and move in ready. Ocean side, Island Court has a good reputation as a quiet, well cared for area with nice neighbors. Everyone should have a chance to live at the Beach and this pretty cottage is ready for you. Start and end your day enjoying Beach a few doors away! Landlord pays water.