5506 Bonita Drive

Amenities
3 bed 2 bath home! With 1 large optional room - 3 bed 2 bath home. Recently updated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless-steel appliances. Throughout the home you have beautiful hardwood flooring. The living room has large windows and light streams through, lighting up the home. The bedrooms have ceiling fans and more over sized windows to take in the outdoor views. The home features an extra-large optional room for your home or entertainment needs.
The home boasts a front yard and fenced back yard for all your outdoor activities, and a two-car garage
Professionally managed by WeLease.
