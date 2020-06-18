All apartments in San Diego
5490 La Jolla Blvd. K208
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:32 PM

5490 La Jolla Blvd. K208

5490 La Jolla Boulevard · (858) 869-3292
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5490 La Jolla Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 719 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Exquisite fully furnished studio in the heart of La Jolla's Bird Rock neighborhood. This finely appointed condo features contemporary styling plus high end finishes and fixtures. Walk to upscale shopping, dining and of course the Pacific Ocean just one block away. Residents of the luxury Seahaus community also enjoy access to a gorgeous heated pool, hot tub, fitness center and community room. The unit includes parking in the secure gated garage and private storage room. Easy, luxurious living awaits!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5490 La Jolla Blvd. K208 have any available units?
5490 La Jolla Blvd. K208 has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5490 La Jolla Blvd. K208 have?
Some of 5490 La Jolla Blvd. K208's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5490 La Jolla Blvd. K208 currently offering any rent specials?
5490 La Jolla Blvd. K208 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5490 La Jolla Blvd. K208 pet-friendly?
No, 5490 La Jolla Blvd. K208 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5490 La Jolla Blvd. K208 offer parking?
Yes, 5490 La Jolla Blvd. K208 does offer parking.
Does 5490 La Jolla Blvd. K208 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5490 La Jolla Blvd. K208 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5490 La Jolla Blvd. K208 have a pool?
Yes, 5490 La Jolla Blvd. K208 has a pool.
Does 5490 La Jolla Blvd. K208 have accessible units?
No, 5490 La Jolla Blvd. K208 does not have accessible units.
Does 5490 La Jolla Blvd. K208 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5490 La Jolla Blvd. K208 has units with dishwashers.
