5490 La Jolla Blvd. K208

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage gym pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub

Exquisite fully furnished studio in the heart of La Jolla's Bird Rock neighborhood. This finely appointed condo features contemporary styling plus high end finishes and fixtures. Walk to upscale shopping, dining and of course the Pacific Ocean just one block away. Residents of the luxury Seahaus community also enjoy access to a gorgeous heated pool, hot tub, fitness center and community room. The unit includes parking in the secure gated garage and private storage room. Easy, luxurious living awaits!