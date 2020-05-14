All apartments in San Diego
5474 Timothy Dr.
Last updated April 8 2020 at 10:51 AM

5474 Timothy Dr.

5474 Timothy Drive · (760) 994-6430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5474 Timothy Drive, San Diego, CA 92105
Oak Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5474 Timothy Dr. · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1056 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming three bedroom two bath home. - Plenty of windows make this home light and bright! Spacious living room. Beautiful hardwood floors with laminate in bathrooms and kitchen. Large back yard with patio. One car garage. Appliances include refrigerator, dishwasher and new range/oven. Washer and dryer also provided.

Nearby shopping at College Grove 165 Acre shopping center. This neighborhood is centrally located and just minutes from San Diego's best shops and restaurants. Within minutest to San Diego's famous Gaslamp District, Petco Park, Balboa Park, the San Diego Zoo, Golden Hills, South Park or North Park and Mission Valley Mall.

Approximately 1056 Square Feet.

Tenant pays water, gas/electric, sewer/trash, cable and phone.

terms: Lease
Application Fee $30 per adult
Must have a gross income of 3 times the rent, good credit, and good rental history to qualify
Pets considered upon approval with increased deposit and approved pet screening; screening fee $20.00 per pet

Call/Text Dustyn to View: (760)994-6430 | Devans@ascentpropertymanagement.com

This Property is Professionally Managed by Ascent Property Management
CA DRE License #01992010

(RLNE4599759)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5474 Timothy Dr. have any available units?
5474 Timothy Dr. has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5474 Timothy Dr. have?
Some of 5474 Timothy Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5474 Timothy Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
5474 Timothy Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5474 Timothy Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5474 Timothy Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 5474 Timothy Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 5474 Timothy Dr. does offer parking.
Does 5474 Timothy Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5474 Timothy Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5474 Timothy Dr. have a pool?
No, 5474 Timothy Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 5474 Timothy Dr. have accessible units?
No, 5474 Timothy Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 5474 Timothy Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5474 Timothy Dr. has units with dishwashers.
