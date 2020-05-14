5474 Timothy Dr.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Charming three bedroom two bath home. - Plenty of windows make this home light and bright! Spacious living room. Beautiful hardwood floors with laminate in bathrooms and kitchen. Large back yard with patio. One car garage. Appliances include refrigerator, dishwasher and new range/oven. Washer and dryer also provided.



Nearby shopping at College Grove 165 Acre shopping center. This neighborhood is centrally located and just minutes from San Diego's best shops and restaurants. Within minutest to San Diego's famous Gaslamp District, Petco Park, Balboa Park, the San Diego Zoo, Golden Hills, South Park or North Park and Mission Valley Mall.



Approximately 1056 Square Feet.



Tenant pays water, gas/electric, sewer/trash, cable and phone.



terms: Lease

Application Fee $30 per adult

Must have a gross income of 3 times the rent, good credit, and good rental history to qualify

Pets considered upon approval with increased deposit and approved pet screening; screening fee $20.00 per pet



Call/Text Dustyn to View: (760)994-6430 | Devans@ascentpropertymanagement.com



This Property is Professionally Managed by Ascent Property Management

CA DRE License #01992010



(RLNE4599759)