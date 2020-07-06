All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5241 Edge Park Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5241 Edge Park Way
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

5241 Edge Park Way

5241 Edge Park Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Tierrasanta
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5241 Edge Park Way, San Diego, CA 92124
Tierrasanta

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
5241 Edge Park Way Available 07/15/20 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhome in Tierra Santa - This great 3 Bedroom Townhouse is located in the desirable Tierra Santa Neighborhood.

As you walk into the property through the front door you enter into the living room which has new carpet and fresh paint.

As you pass the living room you can continue into the Kitchen or you can venture upstairs to the private bedrooms.

The kitchen and dining room are on the main floor with the living room. The Kitchen offers a white refrigerator, microwave, electric stove/ oven and a dishwasher. Tile flooring and fresh paint. The Kitchen opens into the dining room which has new carpet, fresh paint and opens onto the outside patio. There is a half bath on the main level, the washer and dryer are in the hallway right before the entrance to the 2 car attached garage.

The stairs are between the Kitchen and Living room. Up the stairs you will find the 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom. New carpet throughout with fresh paint. This is a large townhouse community has a lot to offer such as: pools, a walking trail and a community room you can hold events in.

(RLNE5747488)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5241 Edge Park Way have any available units?
5241 Edge Park Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5241 Edge Park Way have?
Some of 5241 Edge Park Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5241 Edge Park Way currently offering any rent specials?
5241 Edge Park Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5241 Edge Park Way pet-friendly?
No, 5241 Edge Park Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5241 Edge Park Way offer parking?
Yes, 5241 Edge Park Way offers parking.
Does 5241 Edge Park Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5241 Edge Park Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5241 Edge Park Way have a pool?
Yes, 5241 Edge Park Way has a pool.
Does 5241 Edge Park Way have accessible units?
No, 5241 Edge Park Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5241 Edge Park Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5241 Edge Park Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elán Baylofts
1450 Pacific Beach Drive
San Diego, CA 92109
Studios 435
435 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
La Jolla Crossroads
9085 University City
San Diego, CA 92122
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E
San Diego, CA 92128
Royal Village Apartments
1435 Elder Ave
San Diego, CA 92154
Elan Coco Palms
4975 Del Monte Avenue
San Diego, CA 92107
Elan Pacific Lofts
4467 Dawes Street
San Diego, CA 92109
Shift Apartments
1501 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University