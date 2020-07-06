Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

5241 Edge Park Way Available 07/15/20 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhome in Tierra Santa - This great 3 Bedroom Townhouse is located in the desirable Tierra Santa Neighborhood.



As you walk into the property through the front door you enter into the living room which has new carpet and fresh paint.



As you pass the living room you can continue into the Kitchen or you can venture upstairs to the private bedrooms.



The kitchen and dining room are on the main floor with the living room. The Kitchen offers a white refrigerator, microwave, electric stove/ oven and a dishwasher. Tile flooring and fresh paint. The Kitchen opens into the dining room which has new carpet, fresh paint and opens onto the outside patio. There is a half bath on the main level, the washer and dryer are in the hallway right before the entrance to the 2 car attached garage.



The stairs are between the Kitchen and Living room. Up the stairs you will find the 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom. New carpet throughout with fresh paint. This is a large townhouse community has a lot to offer such as: pools, a walking trail and a community room you can hold events in.



(RLNE5747488)