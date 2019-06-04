4850 Bella Pacific Row Unit 259

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities carport clubhouse gym parking pool hot tub tennis court volleyball court

Sunny Top Floor Condo With Private Balcony In Pacific Beach - Spacious condo in sought after Bella Pacific Row complex. Large living room with fireplace and balcony overlooking park like grounds. Open kitchen and dining area with breakfast bar. Large master bedroom with private full bath and lots of closet space. Washer and Dryer in unit. Two assigned parking spaces, one of which is a carport. Community swimming pool, spa, tennis and beach volleyball courts, clubhouse and fitness center. Convenient location close to 5 freeway, the beach and Mission Bay.



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay a $50 screening fee online through our website www.missioncenterproperties.com/vacancies/

- Must have a 650+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times monthly rent in verifiable income, good rental references and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date



CALL: 619-684-5053 Ext 1 to schedule a tour



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4923466)