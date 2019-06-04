All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4850 Bella Pacific Row Unit 259.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4850 Bella Pacific Row Unit 259
Last updated June 18 2019 at 11:29 AM

4850 Bella Pacific Row Unit 259

4850 Bella Pacific Row · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Pacific Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4850 Bella Pacific Row, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
Sunny Top Floor Condo With Private Balcony In Pacific Beach - Spacious condo in sought after Bella Pacific Row complex. Large living room with fireplace and balcony overlooking park like grounds. Open kitchen and dining area with breakfast bar. Large master bedroom with private full bath and lots of closet space. Washer and Dryer in unit. Two assigned parking spaces, one of which is a carport. Community swimming pool, spa, tennis and beach volleyball courts, clubhouse and fitness center. Convenient location close to 5 freeway, the beach and Mission Bay.

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay a $50 screening fee online through our website www.missioncenterproperties.com/vacancies/
- Must have a 650+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times monthly rent in verifiable income, good rental references and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date

CALL: 619-684-5053 Ext 1 to schedule a tour

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4923466)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4850 Bella Pacific Row Unit 259 have any available units?
4850 Bella Pacific Row Unit 259 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4850 Bella Pacific Row Unit 259 have?
Some of 4850 Bella Pacific Row Unit 259's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4850 Bella Pacific Row Unit 259 currently offering any rent specials?
4850 Bella Pacific Row Unit 259 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4850 Bella Pacific Row Unit 259 pet-friendly?
No, 4850 Bella Pacific Row Unit 259 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4850 Bella Pacific Row Unit 259 offer parking?
Yes, 4850 Bella Pacific Row Unit 259 offers parking.
Does 4850 Bella Pacific Row Unit 259 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4850 Bella Pacific Row Unit 259 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4850 Bella Pacific Row Unit 259 have a pool?
Yes, 4850 Bella Pacific Row Unit 259 has a pool.
Does 4850 Bella Pacific Row Unit 259 have accessible units?
No, 4850 Bella Pacific Row Unit 259 does not have accessible units.
Does 4850 Bella Pacific Row Unit 259 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4850 Bella Pacific Row Unit 259 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

K1
330 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Aspen Park
3505 Reynard Way
San Diego, CA 92103
Entrada Apartments
453 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
AVA Pacific Beach
3883 Ingraham St
San Diego, CA 92109
Mission Hills Commons
4021 Falcon St
San Diego, CA 92103
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E
San Diego, CA 92128
4th and J
372 4th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Mira Bella Apartments
3455 Kearny Villa Rd
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University