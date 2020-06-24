All apartments in San Diego
4705 Cannington Drive
Last updated April 3 2019 at 10:23 AM

4705 Cannington Drive

4705 Cannington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4705 Cannington Drive, San Diego, CA 92117
Clairemont Mesa East

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
Wonderful 3Bd/2Bath Home!!! (Clairemont Mesa Area) - Great 3 bedroom 2 full bath home is ready for immediate move in!!

Spacious three bedroom with nice natural lighting throughout with a large open living room, beautiful wood floors and fireplace. This home has a nice back patio, two car garage, great kitchen space with appliances, washer and dryer hook ups! Home sits on a nice corner lot!

Close to Layfayette Elementary School, Olive Grove Community Park, restaurants and easy freeway access!

Call Now for a showing at 619-992-0241

$2,550 Rent
$2,550 Sec. Deposit
-Strict No Pet Policy

Apply Now: http://mendescompany.com/available-rentals.html

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1812382)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4705 Cannington Drive have any available units?
4705 Cannington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4705 Cannington Drive have?
Some of 4705 Cannington Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4705 Cannington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4705 Cannington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4705 Cannington Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4705 Cannington Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4705 Cannington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4705 Cannington Drive offers parking.
Does 4705 Cannington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4705 Cannington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4705 Cannington Drive have a pool?
No, 4705 Cannington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4705 Cannington Drive have accessible units?
No, 4705 Cannington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4705 Cannington Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4705 Cannington Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
