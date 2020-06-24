4705 Cannington Drive

Amenities

Wonderful 3Bd/2Bath Home!!! (Clairemont Mesa Area) - Great 3 bedroom 2 full bath home is ready for immediate move in!!



Spacious three bedroom with nice natural lighting throughout with a large open living room, beautiful wood floors and fireplace. This home has a nice back patio, two car garage, great kitchen space with appliances, washer and dryer hook ups! Home sits on a nice corner lot!



Close to Layfayette Elementary School, Olive Grove Community Park, restaurants and easy freeway access!



Call Now for a showing at 619-992-0241



$2,550 Rent

$2,550 Sec. Deposit

-Strict No Pet Policy



Apply Now: http://mendescompany.com/available-rentals.html



