Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

4152 Oregon Street #7 Available 07/01/20 2 bedroom condo in PRIME North park location. Recently upgraded and walkable to your favorite spots! Garage+parking - This lovely 2 Bedroom / 1 Bath Condo is recently upgraded and in prime North park location.



This condo has a spacious, open floor plan with so much natural light! There is a private balcony off the living area. Luxury faux wood plank flooring throughout.. 1-car garage with additional assigned space.



Unfurnished

12 month lease term

Utilities included: Water / Trash

Laundry: On-site

Appliances Include: Electric Stove/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator

Parking: 1-Car Garage, Additional Assigned Space



Up to 2 pets considered, maximum 25 lbs each. Pet screening fee applies. $20.00 for first pet and $15.00 for second pet. If approved an additional $100.00 pet processing fee per pet applies along with a monthly pet fee ranging from $20.00 to $40.00.



Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!

To apply, go to www.PennyRealty.com



CA BRE Lic. #00935682



