Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:06 AM

4152 Oregon Street #7

4152 Oregon Street · (858) 272-3900
Location

4152 Oregon Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4152 Oregon Street #7 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 748 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4152 Oregon Street #7 Available 07/01/20 2 bedroom condo in PRIME North park location. Recently upgraded and walkable to your favorite spots! Garage+parking - This lovely 2 Bedroom / 1 Bath Condo is recently upgraded and in prime North park location.

This condo has a spacious, open floor plan with so much natural light! There is a private balcony off the living area. Luxury faux wood plank flooring throughout.. 1-car garage with additional assigned space.

Unfurnished
12 month lease term
Utilities included: Water / Trash
Laundry: On-site
Appliances Include: Electric Stove/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator
Parking: 1-Car Garage, Additional Assigned Space

Up to 2 pets considered, maximum 25 lbs each. Pet screening fee applies. $20.00 for first pet and $15.00 for second pet. If approved an additional $100.00 pet processing fee per pet applies along with a monthly pet fee ranging from $20.00 to $40.00.

Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!
To apply, go to www.PennyRealty.com

CA BRE Lic. #00935682

(RLNE4934210)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4152 Oregon Street #7 have any available units?
4152 Oregon Street #7 has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4152 Oregon Street #7 have?
Some of 4152 Oregon Street #7's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4152 Oregon Street #7 currently offering any rent specials?
4152 Oregon Street #7 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4152 Oregon Street #7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4152 Oregon Street #7 is pet friendly.
Does 4152 Oregon Street #7 offer parking?
Yes, 4152 Oregon Street #7 does offer parking.
Does 4152 Oregon Street #7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4152 Oregon Street #7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4152 Oregon Street #7 have a pool?
No, 4152 Oregon Street #7 does not have a pool.
Does 4152 Oregon Street #7 have accessible units?
No, 4152 Oregon Street #7 does not have accessible units.
Does 4152 Oregon Street #7 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4152 Oregon Street #7 has units with dishwashers.
