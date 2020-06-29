4148 Camino Ticino

Amenities

UTC townhouse - 3br/2ba end unit - This end-unit condo has a great location surrounded by greenery.

Ground floor, no one above and just one shared wall with neighboring units.

Windows on three sides, light interior and great ventilation.

New white vinyl dual-pane windows and new glass slider to patio

Freshly refurbished bathrooms.

Spacious bedroom

Includes refrigerator, range, dishwasher, washer and dryer.

Parking for 2 cars, 1-car garage plus 1 assigned driveway space.



Next to the park and the community pool area for the complex.

Close proximity to UCSD, Costa Verde center and UTC mall.

Just a block from the Arriba Shuttle to UCSD



Terms:



1-year lease

$3,100 deposit

Only electricity and cable paid by tenant. All other utilities are included

No smoking

No pets



No Pets Allowed



