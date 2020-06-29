All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4148 Camino Ticino.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4148 Camino Ticino
Last updated May 26 2020 at 11:35 AM

4148 Camino Ticino

4148 Camino Ticino · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
University City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4148 Camino Ticino, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
UTC townhouse - 3br/2ba end unit - This end-unit condo has a great location surrounded by greenery.
Ground floor, no one above and just one shared wall with neighboring units.
Windows on three sides, light interior and great ventilation.
New white vinyl dual-pane windows and new glass slider to patio
Freshly refurbished bathrooms.
Spacious bedroom
Includes refrigerator, range, dishwasher, washer and dryer.
Parking for 2 cars, 1-car garage plus 1 assigned driveway space.

Next to the park and the community pool area for the complex.
Close proximity to UCSD, Costa Verde center and UTC mall.
Just a block from the Arriba Shuttle to UCSD

Terms:

1-year lease
$3,100 deposit
Only electricity and cable paid by tenant. All other utilities are included
No smoking
No pets

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2524384)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4148 Camino Ticino have any available units?
4148 Camino Ticino doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4148 Camino Ticino have?
Some of 4148 Camino Ticino's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4148 Camino Ticino currently offering any rent specials?
4148 Camino Ticino is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4148 Camino Ticino pet-friendly?
No, 4148 Camino Ticino is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4148 Camino Ticino offer parking?
Yes, 4148 Camino Ticino offers parking.
Does 4148 Camino Ticino have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4148 Camino Ticino offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4148 Camino Ticino have a pool?
Yes, 4148 Camino Ticino has a pool.
Does 4148 Camino Ticino have accessible units?
No, 4148 Camino Ticino does not have accessible units.
Does 4148 Camino Ticino have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4148 Camino Ticino has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Portofino
2500 Northside Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Club River Run
10041 Rio San Diego Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Cityview SD
840 17th St
San Diego, CA 92101
The Merian
601 11th Avenue
San Diego, CA 92101
Broadstone Balboa Park
3288 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Ariva
4855 Ariva Way #130
San Diego, CA 92123
Scripps Terrace Apartments
10952 Scripps Ranch Blvd
San Diego, CA 92131
Elán The Plaza Apartments
4955 Narragansett Avenue
San Diego, CA 92107

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University