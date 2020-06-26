All apartments in San Diego
3954 Bancroft St

3954 Bancroft Street · No Longer Available
Location

3954 Bancroft Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2BD/1BA Condo in gated complex! Move in end of July or Aug. 1st. This spacious floor plan includes, tile flooring in Kitchen and Bath, Washer/Dryer in unit, Fireplace, Skylight, Vaulted Ceilings, Stainless steel appliances and dual pane windows, Large Master bedroom comes with 2 closets. One car garage with storage cabinets and a work bench also access to water, water included in rent!! Second assigned parking in front of garage and plenty of off street parking. Just west of 805, call Amber 858-880-4953

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3954 Bancroft St have any available units?
3954 Bancroft St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3954 Bancroft St have?
Some of 3954 Bancroft St's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3954 Bancroft St currently offering any rent specials?
3954 Bancroft St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3954 Bancroft St pet-friendly?
No, 3954 Bancroft St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3954 Bancroft St offer parking?
Yes, 3954 Bancroft St offers parking.
Does 3954 Bancroft St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3954 Bancroft St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3954 Bancroft St have a pool?
No, 3954 Bancroft St does not have a pool.
Does 3954 Bancroft St have accessible units?
No, 3954 Bancroft St does not have accessible units.
Does 3954 Bancroft St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3954 Bancroft St does not have units with dishwashers.
