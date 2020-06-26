3954 Bancroft St

Amenities

2BD/1BA Condo in gated complex! Move in end of July or Aug. 1st. This spacious floor plan includes, tile flooring in Kitchen and Bath, Washer/Dryer in unit, Fireplace, Skylight, Vaulted Ceilings, Stainless steel appliances and dual pane windows, Large Master bedroom comes with 2 closets. One car garage with storage cabinets and a work bench also access to water, water included in rent!! Second assigned parking in front of garage and plenty of off street parking. Just west of 805, call Amber 858-880-4953