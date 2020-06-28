All apartments in San Diego
Last updated August 25 2019 at 10:44 AM

3709 Oleander Drive

3709 Oleander Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3709 Oleander Drive, San Diego, CA 92106
Loma Portal

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Single Level Family House - Unique never rented fully updated 2-bedroom 1 bathroom one level single family home with separate spacious 2 car garage. Has fireplace and kitchen/bathroom look like new. Fresh carpet and painting was recently done. Laundry room is inside the property.

Apply today, this property will not last long. Applicants will be subject to a credit and criminal check for qualification purposes. NO PETS. Please call our office, Rancho Mesa Properties, for any questions or to set up a showing time. 858-576-2176

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5083760)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3709 Oleander Drive have any available units?
3709 Oleander Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3709 Oleander Drive have?
Some of 3709 Oleander Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3709 Oleander Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3709 Oleander Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3709 Oleander Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3709 Oleander Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3709 Oleander Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3709 Oleander Drive offers parking.
Does 3709 Oleander Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3709 Oleander Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3709 Oleander Drive have a pool?
No, 3709 Oleander Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3709 Oleander Drive have accessible units?
No, 3709 Oleander Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3709 Oleander Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3709 Oleander Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
