3709 Oleander Drive

on-site laundry garage recently renovated fireplace carpet

Single Level Family House - Unique never rented fully updated 2-bedroom 1 bathroom one level single family home with separate spacious 2 car garage. Has fireplace and kitchen/bathroom look like new. Fresh carpet and painting was recently done. Laundry room is inside the property.



Apply today, this property will not last long. Applicants will be subject to a credit and criminal check for qualification purposes. NO PETS. Please call our office, Rancho Mesa Properties, for any questions or to set up a showing time. 858-576-2176



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5083760)